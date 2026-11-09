Bitcoin Price Today: BTC Stalls Below $76,000 as ETF Outflows Top $1 Billion and Fifth Losing Week Looms
Bitcoin is heading for a fifth consecutive weekly decline after retreating from its post-election surge above US$80,000.
NEW YORK — Bitcoin traded flat on Sunday, holding just below $76,000 as heavy fund outflows and weak sentiment kept a lid on any recovery.
Bitcoin traded at $75,851 as of 12:20 UTC on Nov. 8, down 0.08% over 24 hours, as trading volume fell 58.44%. Its 24-hour range ran from $75,540.51 to $76,105.67.
Weekly losses
Bitcoin remained below $76,000 after falling nearly 3% over the preceding seven days. It is on track for a fifth straight losing week.
The cryptocurrency is down 7.4% over 30 days.
Election swing
After Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, bitcoin jumped above $80,000 on Nov. 4, then fell back below $76,000 a day later.
ETF outflows
U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.28 billion in withdrawals during the Nov. 2-6 trading week.
Regulatory pressure
Binance is preparing to close certain European customer accounts by Dec. 31 after the expiration of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets transition period.
Sentiment
Sentiment remained in fear territory, with fewer active addresses and lower search interest pointing to weaker market participation.
Altcoins
As of Nov. 7, ether traded at $2,237, XRP at $1.16 and Solana at $89.71, with Solana down 18.7% over 30 days.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.
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