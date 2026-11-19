Bitcoin held near $64,600 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as the cryptocurrency market stayed in a tight range after a sharp sell-off last week. Investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $64,664 early Wednesday, nearly unchanged over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass. It traded between about $63,300 and $65,425 over that period.

Bitcoin is down about 12.6% over the past week. Its total market value is about $1.3 trillion.

Far below record high

Bitcoin remains about 49% below its record high of $126,080, set on Oct. 6, 2025. It is down about 30% over the past year.

The cryptocurrency fell sharply in mid-November, sliding from about $68,178 on Nov. 13 to around $64,000. Its weekly low of $62,018 was reached on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Since then, prices have stayed in a narrow range between about $63,300 and $65,300. Analysts see about $65,300 as the first level to watch on the upside, and the weekly low of $62,018 as key support.

Extreme fear

Sentiment remains deeply negative. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a widely watched measure of market mood, stood at 11 on Wednesday, deep in "extreme fear" territory.

The index has been below 25, the threshold for extreme fear, for six straight days.

Fed minutes in focus

Investors are watching for the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 27-28 meeting, due at 2 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

At that meeting, the Fed held its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4%. Two members, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, voted against the decision, preferring to raise rates.

"Inflation remains elevated," the Fed said in its statement.

Traders will look at the minutes for signs of how many officials favored a rate increase. Higher interest rates tend to weigh on riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.

ETF flows

Flows into U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds showed a small improvement. The funds took in about $7.9 million on Monday, according to Farside Investors data, ending a seven-day streak of outflows.

That inflow was small compared with the billions of dollars that left the funds in the first half of November.

Other cryptocurrencies

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, traded at about $1,816. Solana rose about 3% to around $75, and XRP traded near $1.

Broader markets

The crypto slump has come alongside a sell-off in U.S. stocks, led by technology shares. The S&P 500 closed Tuesday at its lowest level since late July.

Chipmaker Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results after the market closed Tuesday, which lifted U.S. stock futures and could support risk appetite.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.