Shares of Salesforce Inc. fell sharply Tuesday, extending a difficult year for the business software maker. Investors weighed doubts about how quickly its artificial intelligence push will pay off and concerns about its recent string of acquisitions.

The stock was down $17.54, or 8.17%, at $197.29 in morning trading, compared with Monday's close of $214.83. More than 2.9 million shares had changed hands early in the session, against an average daily volume of about 10.9 million over the past three months.

The decline cut Salesforce's market value to about $162.7 billion. The stock has fallen about 25% since the start of the year, when it traded near $265. It remains well below its 52-week high of about $269.

No company announcement

Salesforce did not release any news Tuesday that would explain the drop. Market commentators pointed to several concerns.

The biggest is how fast Salesforce can turn Agentforce, its platform of autonomous AI agents, into meaningful revenue. Salesforce has made the product the centerpiece of its growth strategy. Investors, however, have questioned whether corporate customers are ready to spend heavily on AI agents.

Reports of caution in enterprise technology budgets have added to the pressure. Some industry checks suggest that corporate IT buyers are stretching out software rollouts and scrutinizing spending more closely.

The broader market was also lower Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both slipped in morning trading, and software stocks as a group underperformed.

Acquisition concerns

Investors are also watching Salesforce's appetite for deals.

In October, Salesforce agreed to buy customer engagement platform Braze for about $5.66 billion, paying $47.50 a share in cash. The deal is expected to close in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028, which begins in February 2027, pending approval by Braze shareholders and regulators.

Salesforce said the deal would strengthen its Marketing Cloud by adding real-time, cross-channel personalization for consumer brands. Patrick Stokes, Salesforce's president of applications and marketing, said combining Braze with Salesforce's marketing, CRM and data tools "will deliver that wow moment in every customer interaction."

Some investors, however, have grown wary of the company's reliance on acquisitions to drive growth, as well as the debt and spending tied to those deals. Salesforce shares fell when the Braze deal was announced.

Critics have also pointed to the company's share buybacks. Salesforce has spent heavily on repurchases in recent years, but its share count has not fallen.

Analysts stay supportive

Some analysts remain positive on the stock. Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target on Monday and said it expected solid growth in current remaining performance obligation, a key measure of contracted future revenue, when Salesforce next reports.

That bullish view did little to stop Tuesday's selling.

Earnings ahead

Salesforce is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Dec. 2. Investors will look for evidence that Agentforce adoption is translating into revenue growth, as well as any update on the company's outlook and acquisition plans.

The results could be a key test for a stock that has lagged much of the technology sector this year, even as AI enthusiasm has lifted other parts of the market.

Salesforce, based in San Francisco, is the world's largest maker of customer relationship management software. It sells tools used by businesses to manage sales, customer service and marketing.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.