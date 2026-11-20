Palo Alto Networks shares jumped Thursday after the cybersecurity company reported a record quarter, raised its full-year forecast and announced a $4.5 billion deal to buy AI startup Applied Compute.

The stock rose more than 9% in premarket trading after gaining about 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday. The rally lifted other cybersecurity stocks.

Results top expectations

For its fiscal first quarter, which ended Oct. 31, Palo Alto reported:

Revenue: $3.44 billion, up 39% from $2.47 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of about $3.31 billion. Adjusted earnings: $1.05 per share, above the 97-cent consensus estimate. Next-Generation Security annual recurring revenue: $9.73 billion, up 66%.

"We kicked off our new fiscal year with a record-breaking first quarter, delivering one of our best-ever NGS ARR outperformances, as customers are turning to us to navigate an unprecedented threat landscape," Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora said.

Forecast raised

Palo Alto raised its fiscal 2027 outlook. It now expects:

Revenue: $14.52 billion to $14.57 billion, above analysts' estimates of about $14.16 billion. Adjusted earnings: $4.26 to $4.30 per share, vs. expectations of $4.18.

AI acquisition

The company also announced a $4.5 billion all-stock deal to acquire Applied Compute, an AI startup. The deal expands Arora's strategy of making Palo Alto a broad security provider as businesses adopt AI.

"As AI reshapes the threat landscape, we must continually evolve to protect our customers and enable them to adopt AI securely," Arora said in a statement.

Outages and patching

On the call with analysts, Arora addressed a recent string of outages at major companies. He said "unintended consequences of patching and configuration changes" were partly to blame.

The comment reflects a wider trend. AI tools are finding software flaws at a record pace, forcing companies to install more security patches, and each patch can introduce new risks.

Cybersecurity demand soars

Demand for cybersecurity products has surged as companies worry about AI-powered cyberattacks and the growing number of vulnerabilities. Palo Alto shares have gained more than 84% this year, according to Invezz, and have roughly doubled since early April.

The stock had fallen about 30% in October amid a broader tech sell-off, before rebounding in recent weeks.

Analysts back the stock

Several analysts reiterated or raised their views after the results, pointing to strong growth in recurring revenue and Palo Alto's push to combine its security tools into a single platform.

The company's strategy is to persuade customers to replace many separate security tools with its integrated offerings, a pitch that has resonated as companies look for simpler ways to defend against more sophisticated threats.

Investors will watch how quickly Palo Alto integrates Applied Compute and whether demand for its platform holds up as businesses face tighter budgets and higher interest rates.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.