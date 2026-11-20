Coherent shares climbed more than 7% Thursday as investors returned to artificial intelligence infrastructure stocks ahead of Anthropic's record stock market debut.

The optical networking and laser company's stock rose $16.14, or 7.59%, to $228.74 in early trading, with about 5.9 million shares traded. Coherent has a market value of about $41.9 billion.

There was no company-specific announcement from Coherent on Thursday. The move came as the broader technology sector rallied, with the Nasdaq composite up about 1.8%.

AI optimism returns

AI stocks rebounded after Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, above its expected range, raising about $81.3 billion in the largest IPO on record. Reuters said the pricing lifted sentiment toward AI-linked stocks after a steep sell-off.

Coherent is one of the market's main AI infrastructure plays. It makes optical transceivers, lasers and other photonics components that move data between processors inside AI data centers. Management has tied the company's growth to data centers shifting from copper to optical connections.

A rollercoaster month

Coherent has had a volatile November:

Nov. 9: the stock jumped about 18% with no company news, as AI hardware stocks rebounded from a sell-off. That came even as Nvidia shares fell amid turmoil around CEO Jensen Huang. Mid-November: the stock rose 13% as optical stocks extended their rally.

Despite those gains, the stock remains far below its 52-week high of $440, set in June. It closed Wednesday at $212.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Strong year overall

Coherent shares are up about 57% over the past 52 weeks, making the company one of the bigger winners of the AI infrastructure boom. The stock trades at about 42 times trailing earnings.

Analysts say demand for high-speed optical connections is rising as AI computing clusters grow. Bernstein said in October that networking and optical suppliers could be "structural winners" within AI infrastructure.

Risks remain

The stock is highly sensitive to changes in expectations for AI spending. Concerns about data center regulation, customer order timing and heavy borrowing by AI companies have triggered sharp sell-offs in optical stocks this year.

Worries that tighter data center rules could follow the midterm elections also weighed on the group earlier this month, according to reports.

Peers move together

Coherent often trades alongside rivals such as Lumentum, which agreed earlier this year to be acquired by Marvell Technology in an all-stock deal. Applied Optoelectronics is another closely watched peer.

Investors will be watching Anthropic's debut and broader AI spending signals for clues on whether the optical rebound can last.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.