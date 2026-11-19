Shares of Bullish jumped about 11% on Wednesday after the institutional digital asset exchange reported higher third-quarter revenue and earnings and announced a share buyback of up to $300 million.

The stock was up $2.08, or 10.82%, at $21.35 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Volume was heavy, with about 2.5 million shares traded shortly after the open, compared with an average of about 1.4 million shares a day over the past three months.

The rally followed a steep slide. Bullish shares fell 11.47% on Monday, and the stock had traded near its 52-week low of $18.80. Even after Wednesday's gain, the shares are down about 47% over the past year, and the company's market value is about $2.9 billion.

Revenue and earnings rise

Bullish reported adjusted revenue of $84.4 million for the third quarter, up from $76.5 million a year earlier and above analysts' consensus estimate of about $81.1 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to $35.6 million from $28.6 million, a margin of 42%. Adjusted net income rose to $18.7 million from $13.8 million.

On an IFRS basis, net income attributable to owners was $555.9 million, or $3.57 a diluted share, compared with $18.4 million a year earlier. Digital asset sales fell to $32.1 billion from $41.6 billion.

"Our diversified model and cost discipline delivered year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in a challenging market," Chief Financial Officer David Bonanno said.

He added that subscription, services and other revenue grew 13% and adjusted EBITDA rose 24%.

$300 million buyback

Bullish's board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million. The company said it is not obligated to buy any particular number of shares and that the program may be changed or stopped at any time.

Bullish ended the quarter with gross liquid assets of $3.44 billion and net liquid assets of $2.70 billion.

Tokenization strategy

Chief Executive Tom Farley pointed to the company's push into tokenized stocks, digital versions of shares that can trade on blockchain-based platforms.

"I believe the move from electronic to tokenized shares is as inevitable as the move from paper to electronic, and for the same reasons: it is faster, more efficient, and far cheaper," Farley said.

In August, Bullish began trading tokenized versions of its own shares on its exchange in Gibraltar, settled against a U.S. dollar stablecoin.

The company is also working to complete its proposed $4.2 billion acquisition of Equiniti, a transfer agent that keeps shareholder records for public companies. Bullish now expects the deal to close in January 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

"Upon the closing of our pending acquisition of Equiniti, Bullish will work directly with thousands of issuers to bring equities into the digital age," Farley said.

Updated guidance

Bullish updated its full-year 2026 outlook. It expects subscription, services and other revenue of $225 million to $235 million, and adjusted operating expenses of $220 million to $225 million.

Crypto backdrop

The results come during a difficult period for cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has fallen about 49% from its record high, and a widely watched sentiment gauge has been in "extreme fear" territory for nearly a week.

Bullish, which went public in 2025, is based in the Cayman Islands and runs an institutional exchange for trading digital assets. It also owns crypto news and data provider CoinDesk.

Analysts' average 12-month price target for the stock is about $39.92, according to Yahoo Finance data.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.