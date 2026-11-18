SYDNEY — Shares of TechnologyOne Ltd. fell more than 6% on Wednesday, giving back most of the previous day's big gain after the software company reported record annual results.

TechnologyOne shares fell A$2.15, or 6.12%, to close at A$33.00. They traded between A$32.74 and A$34.105 during the session.

About 2.3 million shares changed hands, more than double the stock's usual volume. The company's market value fell to about A$11 billion.

On Tuesday, the shares had jumped 8.86% to a 52-week high of A$35.15 after the company released its full-year results.

Record results

TechnologyOne reported profit before tax of A$217.6 million for the year ended Sept. 30, up 20%, at the top of its upgraded guidance range. Net profit rose 19% to A$163.4 million.

Annual recurring revenue, a key measure for software companies, rose 18% to about A$652 million. The company raised its final dividend by 63% to 32.5 Australian cents a share.

It was the company's 17th consecutive year of record profit, revenue and recurring revenue.

"Quite simply, our investments made in AI, Showcase, and SaaS+, they are delivering," Chief Executive Ed Chung told analysts.

Broker lifts target

Bell Potter raised its price target on the stock by 5.1% to A$36 but kept its Hold rating.

The broker said the company's goal of reaching A$1 billion in annual recurring revenue by fiscal 2030 looks very achievable. It noted that the goal requires average annual growth only in the low-to-mid teens, compared with 18% growth in fiscal 2026.

Bell Potter said revenue was slightly below its forecast, but profit margins were better than expected.

On the earnings call, Chung said the company's goal is "a billion dollars plus by FY30, not a billion."

Tech sector weakness

Wednesday's decline came as Australian technology stocks fell. The tech sector was the market's worst performer during the session, down about 1.8%, with accounting software maker Xero also lower.

Local tech stocks have been under pressure from a sell-off in U.S. technology shares and concerns about high valuations, especially as bond yields stay high.

The broader S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.69% lower at 8,821.8.

TechnologyOne trades at a high valuation compared with the broader market, which can make the stock sensitive to profit-taking after big gains.

A year ago

Investors are mindful of last year's reaction. In November 2025, TechnologyOne shares plunged about 17% on the day of its full-year results, despite solid numbers, amid a broad sell-off in high-valued tech stocks.

What's next

TechnologyOne, based in Brisbane, is Australia's largest maker of enterprise resource planning software, sold as a subscription service. Its customers include local governments, universities and other public sector organizations in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Investors will look for continued progress toward the company's recurring revenue target and on new AI products.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.