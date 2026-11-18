Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. fell to a new 52-week low Tuesday, extending a selloff in quantum computing stocks that has gathered pace since the company's disappointing quarterly results last week.

The stock was down 62 cents, or 6.82%, at $8.44 in morning trading, compared with Monday's close of $9.06. That put the shares below their previous 52-week low of $9.00.

About 6.7 million shares had traded early in the session, against an average daily volume of about 16.3 million. Rigetti's market value has fallen to about $2.9 billion, and the stock has lost nearly 65% of its value over the past year.

Sector under pressure

The decline added to steep losses for quantum computing stocks. On Monday, the group sold off broadly. IonQ fell about 8%, D-Wave Quantum dropped about 7%, and Rigetti lost nearly 6%.

The losses came amid broader weakness in technology stocks and continued concern over results from several quantum companies. D-Wave's shares have slid since it reported a sharp drop in bookings, while Rigetti has struggled since its own results.

Revenue miss

Rigetti reported third-quarter results on Nov. 10 that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Revenue fell 28% from a year earlier to $1.41 million, well below analysts' consensus estimate of about $3.5 million. The company said delays in delivering on-premises quantum systems and in customer acceptance contributed to the shortfall.

Rigetti also forecast full-year 2026 revenue of about $20 million, below analysts' expectations.

The company's operating loss widened to $33.2 million from $20.5 million a year earlier, driven largely by research and development spending.

Spending to stay high

On the earnings call, executives signaled that heavy investment will continue as Rigetti works toward larger quantum systems, including a goal of building a 1,000-qubit machine.

Rigetti's chief financial officer said capital spending would not fall back to earlier levels next year. "In 2027, I don't think you'll see it go back to where we were in 2025 and 2024. So it will be closer to where we're at this year when the dust settles," he said.

Chief Executive Subodh Kulkarni said on the call that wide commercial use of quantum computing is still about three years away, according to reports.

Rigetti did report technical progress, saying it reached 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, a measure of accuracy, on its 108-qubit system. It also has a large cash cushion of nearly $500 million, which gives it room to keep funding research.

A long fall from highs

Quantum computing stocks soared last year as investors bet on the technology's potential to solve problems beyond the reach of ordinary computers. Rigetti's shares have since fallen about 80% from their all-time high.

Critics have argued that valuations remain high relative to the small revenue these companies generate. IonQ, D-Wave and Rigetti together bring in only a small fraction of the sales of a typical large technology company.

Analysts remain largely positive on Rigetti, and their average price target sits well above the current share price. Investors, however, have grown more focused on near-term revenue and the timeline for commercial use.

Rigetti is based in Berkeley, California, and builds quantum computers based on superconducting qubits.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.