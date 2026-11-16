TOKYO — Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index fell sharply on Monday, dropping more than 2% and slipping below the 60,000 level as selling swept across Asian markets.

The Nikkei fell 1,480.33 points, or 2.42%, to 59,662.02, according to market data as of 3:45 p.m. local time, after the close of trading in Tokyo. The index had finished the previous session at about 61,142.

The decline came as South Korea's KOSPI suffered an even steeper loss of about 3.6%. That made it a heavy day for North Asian markets.

Below a key level

The drop below 60,000 marked a symbolic break for the Nikkei. Round numbers like this are closely watched by traders, and moving below them can sometimes trigger more selling as automated and technical trading strategies react.

A specific trigger for Monday's decline had not been confirmed at the time of writing.

The Nikkei is a price-weighted index. That means stocks with higher share prices have a bigger effect on its moves, regardless of the size of the companies. As a result, a small number of expensive stocks, including technology and chip-related names, can drive large swings in the index.

A turbulent 2026

Monday's drop added to a volatile year for Japanese stocks.

The Nikkei hit record highs during 2026, helped by a weak yen that boosted exporters' profits and by strong interest in Japanese chip equipment and technology companies. But it has also gone through several sharp pullbacks.

In late July, a global sell-off in semiconductor stocks driven by doubts about AI spending pushed the index down more than 4% in a single session. In early August, it fell sharply after the yen jumped on confirmed joint U.S.-Japanese intervention to support the Japanese currency. By then, the index was around 13% below its 2026 peak, according to market reports at the time.

The index traded around 65,000 in late August, and at higher levels at other points in the year. Monday's close below 60,000 leaves it well below those marks.

Yen and exporters

The direction of the yen is a key factor for Japanese stocks. A stronger yen reduces the value of overseas earnings for Japan's big exporters, such as automakers and electronics makers, and often weighs on the Nikkei. A weaker yen tends to help.

Japanese stocks are also sensitive to Bank of Japan policy. Higher interest rates in Japan can strengthen the yen and make stocks less attractive compared with bonds.

Regional selling

Monday's losses in Tokyo came as markets across the region fell. South Korea's KOSPI dropped about 3.6% to around 5,100. In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 traded slightly lower, though some individual stocks posted strong gains.

Japanese and South Korean markets both have large exposures to the global technology sector, so they often move together when sentiment toward chips and AI shifts.

What comes next

Investors will be watching for direction from global technology stocks, moves in the yen and any signals from the Bank of Japan about future policy.

U.S. economic data and bond yields will also be important, since they shape global appetite for risk and the direction of the dollar against the yen.

Whether the Nikkei can quickly regain the 60,000 level could set the tone for Japanese stocks heading toward the end of the year.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.