SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's benchmark stock index closed below the closely watched 5,000 level on Tuesday for the first time in about nine months, as foreign investors dumped technology shares amid growing doubts about artificial intelligence spending.

The KOSPI fell 132.02 points, or 2.59%, to close at 4,968.48, according to the Korea Exchange. It was the index's fourth straight daily loss and its first close below 5,000 since Feb. 2, when it finished at 4,949.67.

The index opened at 5,008.09, down 1.81%, and hovered near the 5,000 mark for much of the session before ending below it.

Over the four sessions since Nov. 12, the KOSPI has lost 7.57%.

Foreign investors head for the exits

Foreign investors drove the decline, selling a net 1.45 trillion won (about $1.08 billion) of shares, according to the Korea Times. It was their third straight session of net selling.

Institutional investors bought a net 543.6 billion won and retail investors a net 421.8 billion won, but domestic buying was not enough to offset the foreign selling.

According to Seoul Economic Daily, foreign investors have sold about 222 trillion won worth of Korean shares so far this year.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index fell 2.34%, or 15.59 points, to 650.06. The South Korean won weakened 2.5 won to close at 1,338.2 per dollar.

Chip giants under pressure

The selloff again centered on South Korea's two semiconductor giants, which dominate the index and are major suppliers of memory chips used in AI systems.

Samsung Electronics fell 3.30% to 190,300 won, and SK hynix lost 1.96% to 1,098,000 won.

Both stocks have fallen sharply from their peaks earlier this year. According to SBS, Samsung is down about 49% from its 2026 intraday high, while SK hynix has dropped about 63%.

"Uncertainty stemming from Nvidia has weighed on sentiment toward the semiconductor sector," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Kim noted that losses were even wider among companies that supply materials, components and equipment to chipmakers, showing that the selling spread across the semiconductor supply chain.

Nvidia turmoil weighs

Much of the pressure came from the leadership crisis at U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, a key customer of Samsung and SK hynix.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week following reports of extramarital affairs. According to reports, Nvidia's board has ruled out reinstating him, despite a campaign backed by President Donald Trump and others to bring him back. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged the company to hire an outside leader.

Investors are worried that Nvidia's aggressive investment in AI, which Huang championed, could lose momentum without him. Nvidia reports its quarterly results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, early Wednesday in Seoul.

New U.S. Commerce Department export controls, aimed at stopping Chinese companies from accessing advanced U.S. AI chips through data centers in third countries, also weighed on chip stocks.

Rates and global flows

Rising U.S. interest rate expectations added to the pressure. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has climbed back above 5% after a stronger-than-expected inflation reading for October, and markets increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates in December, according to SBS.

The U.S. dollar index rose to a 52-week high, which tends to pull money away from emerging markets such as South Korea.

SBS also pointed to the planned U.S. stock market debut of AI company Anthropic, scheduled for Thursday. It reported that global funds were moving toward the listing, putting pressure on demand for shares in other markets, including South Korea.

From record high to steep slide

Tuesday's close marks a dramatic reversal for the KOSPI, one of the world's best-performing indexes earlier this year.

Driven by enthusiasm for AI memory chips, the index more than doubled in the first half of 2026. It hit a record close of 9,114.55 on June 22 and an intraday high of 9,385.59 on June 19.

Since then, the KOSPI has fallen about 45.5% from its record close. The index has now given back much of the gains it made during the AI boom.

The total market value of companies on the KOSPI ended Tuesday at about 4,077 trillion won, barely above the 4,000-trillion-won mark.

Regional weakness

Other Asian markets also fell on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225, Taiwan's TAIEX and Hong Kong's Hang Seng all traded lower as investors followed losses on Wall Street, where technology stocks slid on Monday.

What's next

Investors will be watching Nvidia's earnings results and guidance closely for signs of whether AI demand remains strong.

A positive report could help steady chip stocks and the KOSPI, while disappointing numbers could push the index further below 5,000.

Market watchers will also track foreign investor flows, U.S. interest rate expectations and the direction of the won in the coming days.