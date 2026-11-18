SYDNEY — Shares of Infratil Ltd. rose 3% on Wednesday after the infrastructure investor raised its full-year earnings guidance for the second time this year, driven by surging earnings at its CDC Data Centres business.

On the Australian Securities Exchange, Infratil shares rose 33 Australian cents, or 3.06%, to close at A$11.11, the best performance among the market's top 300 stocks. More than 747,000 shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$11 billion.

The gain came on a weak day for the broader market. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69% to 8,821.8.

On New Zealand's NZX, where Infratil has its main listing, shares rose 3.8% to NZ$13.70 in mid-morning trading.

Earnings jump

Infratil, based in Wellington, said its proportionate operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and fair value movements rose 28% to NZ$711 million in the six months to Sept. 30, up from NZ$555 million a year earlier.

The main driver was CDC Data Centres, the Australian data centre operator in which Infratil owns a stake of almost 50%. CDC's earnings jumped 84% to A$339 million in the half.

"The earnings momentum from their construction programmes is accelerating," Chief Executive Jason Boyes said, referring to CDC and renewable energy developer Longroad Energy.

"CDC and Longroad are well placed to capture continued demand for data centres and energy," he said.

Guidance raised

Infratil raised its full-year forecast for group earnings to between NZ$1.37 billion and NZ$1.44 billion, up from its previous range of NZ$1.32 billion to NZ$1.42 billion.

It expects CDC to deliver earnings of A$730 million to A$770 million for the year to March 2027.

Loss tied to rising valuation

Despite the strong operating result, Infratil posted a net loss of NZ$248 million for the half, compared with a profit of NZ$606 million a year earlier.

The loss was mainly due to a NZ$256 million accounting charge for incentive fees owed to its manager, triggered by a sharp rise in CDC's valuation. The fee will not be finalized until the end of the financial year.

The value of Infratil's investment portfolio rose 8% to NZ$22.3 billion over the six months, helped by a NZ$2.4 billion gain in CDC's value.

Data centre boom

CDC signed 625 megawatts of new contracts during the half, lifting its contracted capacity to 1.1 gigawatts. Another 810 megawatts was under construction at the end of September.

Infratil said those contracts are expected to generate about A$2.2 billion in annual earnings once fully built.

The company is also exploring a 250-megawatt data centre in Taranaki, New Zealand, with Contact Energy, though no final decision has been made.

Other businesses

Earnings at One NZ, the telecommunications company Infratil owns, rose 10% to NZ$325 million. Longroad Energy's earnings rose 10% to US$91 million. Wellington Airport's earnings were flat.

Infratil cut its forecast for medical imaging business Qscan, which is up for sale.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.4 New Zealand cents a share, up from 7.25 cents.

Infratil's capital spending nearly doubled to NZ$2.1 billion in the half, mostly on data centres and renewable energy. It has flagged possible asset sales of NZ$1 billion or more over the medium term.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.