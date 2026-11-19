Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 a share on Wednesday, above its expected range, in the largest stock market debut on record. The deal values the artificial intelligence company at about $1.5 trillion.

The maker of the Claude AI models sold about 980 million shares, raising $81.3 billion. That beats the $75 billion SpaceX raised in its base offering in June. Anthropic's shares are set to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ANT."

Priced above range, deal upsized

Anthropic had marketed the shares at $70 to $78 each. It raised both the price and the size of the offering, which grew from the 825 million shares originally planned.

About 956 million of the shares sold were new shares issued by the company, which raised about $79.4 billion. The rest came from existing shareholders selling part of their stakes.

Demand was strong. Investor orders reportedly exceeded the shares available several times over.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the offering. Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 15% more shares, which could add billions of dollars to the proceeds.

Additional investment from tech giants

Separately, Anthropic plans to raise about $26 billion by selling non-voting shares to technology companies including Google, Nvidia, AMD, Microsoft and Broadcom, according to reports.

At the IPO price, Anthropic is valued well above its private funding round in May, which valued it at $965 billion after the investment, according to Financial News.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei holds a stake of about 1.3%, which Forbes valued at about $14.1 billion based on Wednesday's pricing.

A test for the AI trade

The IPO is widely seen as a gauge of investor appetite for AI companies at an uncertain time for technology stocks.

The pricing came despite volatility linked to the sudden resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last week, and ongoing debate over whether AI valuations have become a bubble. AP reported that the higher-than-expected price signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks despite those concerns.

Concerns about the heavy borrowing to build AI data centers and rising interest rates have also weighed on the sector.

Rapid growth, heavy costs

Anthropic's revenue has surged as businesses adopt its AI models and Claude Code, its coding tool.

According to figures from its filings reported by South Korea's Financial News, Anthropic's revenue for January through September was about $33.2 billion, roughly 13 times the same period a year earlier.

Its costs and losses are also large. Anthropic recorded a net loss of about $104 billion over those nine months, though most of it was a non-cash accounting loss tied to changes in the value of convertible notes and derivatives. Its operating loss narrowed to about $1.3 billion from $5.2 billion a year earlier.

The company has committed to roughly $900 billion in purchases and leases for chips, computing capacity and data centers through 2045, according to its amended registration statement.

During the IPO roadshow, Amodei described AI's potential to help humanity solve long-standing problems, while stressing that the technology's risks must be managed carefully.

What's next

Investors will watch Thursday's debut closely for signs of how public markets value AI companies. A strong opening could encourage other AI developers to go public. OpenAI, Anthropic's biggest rival, has confidentially filed for an IPO and aims to list by 2027, according to reports.

Analysts caution that big IPOs can be volatile in their first weeks and months of trading.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, the company discussed in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.