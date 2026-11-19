Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday he would be willing to return to lead the chipmaker he co-founded. Hours later, Nvidia's board ruled it out.

The rebuff came during the company's third-quarter earnings call. Nvidia reported results that topped Wall Street expectations despite the turmoil at the top.

"The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," board Chair Harvey C. Jones said on the call.

Huang breaks his silence

Earlier Tuesday, Huang spoke publicly for the first time since stepping down. In a statement, he acknowledged serious mistakes in his personal life and said he had not met "the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia."

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said.

He said he would be "honored" to return if the board decided it was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country.

The board's response was quick. Jones said directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation after the company disclosed personal conduct it said was inconsistent with its code of conduct, standards and cultural norms.

A stunning fall

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 as president, CEO and board member, effective immediately. He had led Nvidia since founding it in 1993 and built it into one of the world's most valuable companies on the strength of the artificial intelligence boom.

The board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO and appointed Jones, a former Synopsys CEO and longtime Nvidia director, as the company's first-ever board chair. It said it would consider internal and external candidates for a permanent CEO.

Huang resigned after admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife, ABC News reported. He has not admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who is not related to him and whom U.S. officials have reportedly suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. China's Foreign Ministry called the spy allegation "completely groundless and pure slander."

Strong quarter despite the turmoil

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, more than double a year earlier. Its fourth-quarter guidance also topped expectations, and the shares rose in after-hours trading.

On the call, Kress stressed that business remains strong. She said demand continues to grow quickly and that expanding the global supply chain remains a top priority. According to SBS News, she also signaled that the company would review closely the investment-and-supply arrangements with customers that critics have called "circular financing."

New national security committee

Nvidia also created a board-level National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee. It will oversee national security policy, export control compliance and global trade risk. The committee is chaired by board member Suzanne Nora Johnson, a retired Goldman Sachs vice chairman.

Jones said Nvidia recognizes the "unprecedented challenges" that advanced chips and AI pose for national security.

Probes and a congressional interview

The company faces growing scrutiny in Washington. The Justice and Commerce departments are jointly investigating Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company, over alleged export control violations dating back to 2024. Alice Huang was Megaspeed's CEO until August 2025, and Nvidia put the company on its "no sell" list in June 2025.

South Korea's SBS News reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is also examining whether Nvidia's earlier public statements about the matter amounted to false disclosure. Nvidia has not commented on that report.

Huang is scheduled for a closed-door transcribed interview on Dec. 1 before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said he would like Nvidia's next CEO to come from outside the company.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.