Shares of TeraWulf rose on Wednesday as stocks of artificial intelligence data center companies rebounded after Nvidia reported record quarterly results and an upbeat outlook.

TeraWulf stock was up 51 cents, or 4.37%, at $12.18 in early trading on the Nasdaq. More than 31 million shares had changed hands early in the session. The company's market value was about $5.9 billion.

The shares had traded as high as $12.32 in early trading, up 6% from Tuesday's close, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Nvidia lifts the sector

TeraWulf and other AI infrastructure companies rallied after Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion and forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $130 billion, well above analysts' average estimate of $125.3 billion.

"Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing," Nvidia interim Chief Executive Colette Kress said.

Peers also rose. Cipher Digital gained about 5% and IREN climbed about 4% in early trading.

The rebound follows a steep selloff in AI data center stocks. Investors had grown worried about heavy borrowing to build data centers and about whether AI spending would deliver returns. The surprise departure of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive and a trimmed revenue outlook from AI cloud firm Nebius added to the pressure.

On Monday, TeraWulf fell about 9% in early trading despite announcing a major power deal.

From bitcoin miner to AI landlord

TeraWulf began as a bitcoin miner but has shifted toward leasing data center capacity for AI and high-performance computing. HPC leasing made up 83% of its revenue in the third quarter.

The company's results, released Nov. 6, detailed a lease with AI company Anthropic at its Justified campus in Kentucky. Google's parent company, Alphabet, provides credit support for that lease, which Benzinga reported is worth about $19 billion.

TeraWulf reported third-quarter revenue of $76.2 million, above the $63.3 million analysts expected. However, it posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.8 million, compared with expectations of a profit, according to Needham.

Power deal

TeraWulf also said that amended agreements with Kentucky Power will double contracted power capacity at its Muskie Data Campus to 1 gigawatt from 500 megawatts, and accelerate the second 500-megawatt phase to 2029, pending regulatory approval.

A key near-term question is whether its CB-4 building at the Lake Mariner campus in New York begins producing rent in November and December as planned.

Analysts remain positive

Most analysts remain bullish on the stock, though several have cut their price targets amid the sector selloff.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its Overweight rating with a $65 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $30 from $37 but kept an Overweight rating and reportedly called TeraWulf a potential "generational buy." Jefferies lowered its target to $14 from $15.

TeraWulf stock is down about 5% over the past year but up about 7% so far in 2026, outperforming many of its peers.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.