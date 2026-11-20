Nvidia shares rose nearly 2% Thursday after the chipmaker's interim chief executive told employees it was time to move past the abrupt departure of founder Jensen Huang.

The stock was up $2.66, or 1.76%, at $153.62 as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern time. It had climbed as high as about $158 earlier in the session before paring gains.

First all-hands since Huang's exit

Interim CEO Colette Kress addressed employees Wednesday at Nvidia's first companywide meeting since Huang resigned on Nov. 12.

"Let's move forward," Kress told the room, according to a person who attended the meeting and spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity.

The hourlong meeting was held in person at Nvidia's Santa Clara, California, headquarters and streamed to employees, according to reports.

Pay reviews moved up

Kress also discussed pay. She announced that Nvidia would move its annual employee review cycle, which determines salary increases and additional stock grants, from March to December, according to reports.

The change could help Nvidia keep talent during a period of uncertainty. Its engineers are among the most sought-after in the technology industry.

Board chair rules out Huang's return

New board chair Harvey Jones addressed the search for a permanent CEO. The attendee said the general sentiment in the room was that employees wanted Huang back. Another person familiar with the meeting said staff welcomed the leadership team's remarks.

Jones reaffirmed that Huang would not return, according to the New York Post. He said Nvidia would not find a "Jensen clone," but that there are strong candidates with the right experience and leadership skills.

"We will not compromise our requirements for the sake of expediency," Jones said, according to the Post.

On Tuesday, Huang said publicly that he would be honored to return as CEO if the board decided it was in the company's best interest. The board said it had unanimously accepted his resignation and had no intention of reinstating him.

Strong results amid turmoil

The leadership upheaval came as Nvidia reported another blockbuster quarter. Third-quarter revenue was $115.8 billion, more than double a year earlier. Kress said the company expects revenue to grow about 75% in fiscal 2028.

Even so, the shares fell about 3% on Wednesday as investors weighed the leadership vacuum, scrutiny in Washington and the company's decision to stop selling its H200 chips in China.

Probes and pressure

Nvidia faces growing scrutiny from regulators. The Justice and Commerce departments are investigating alleged export-control violations involving Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company formerly led by Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang. Huang is scheduled to give closed-door testimony to three House committees on Dec. 1.

The company has also created a board-level committee to oversee national security and export-control compliance.

Peers mixed

Other large technology stocks were mixed Thursday. Microsoft rose about 2.3%, AMD gained about 0.3%, and Apple fell about 1%.

Investors will be watching how quickly Nvidia names a permanent CEO and whether the company can keep its momentum in the AI chip market during the transition.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.