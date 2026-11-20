Anthropic's co-founders rang the Nasdaq opening bell Thursday to mark the artificial intelligence company's long-awaited stock market debut. Investors waited for the first trade after the largest IPO in history.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic's CEO, and Daniela Amodei, its president, rang the bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The company's Class A shares are set to trade under the ticker "ANT."

The first trade was expected in the late morning or early afternoon, after Nasdaq's opening auction matches buy and sell orders. Large IPOs often take hours to open as underwriters work to set the opening price.

A record offering

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share late Wednesday, above its marketed range of $70 to $78. It sold 980 million shares, more than the 825 million originally planned, raising about $81.3 billion. That is well above the $75 billion SpaceX raised in its base offering in June.

At the IPO price, Anthropic is valued at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The company has also arranged to raise about $26 billion more by selling shares to a group of technology companies, according to reports.

Hopes for a first-day pop

Early signals pointed to strong demand. Gray-market trading suggested the shares could open about 27% above the offering price, according to Bloomberg.

Some market watchers said holding above $83 would be the first test.

DataTrek Research has said Anthropic "at least needs a decent first-day gain." The firm noted that 12 of the 15 larger U.S. IPOs it tracked this year are trading below their offering prices.

Market reaction

Anticipation of the debut lifted technology stocks at the open, with the Nasdaq composite rising nearly 2% at one point. The rally faded later in the morning as investors waited for trading to begin.

Growth and losses

Anthropic's revenue has grown quickly as businesses adopt its Claude models and its Claude Code programming tool. The company also reported large losses, mostly non-cash accounting charges, and heavy commitments to computing infrastructure, according to its filings.

Investors are weighing that rapid growth against the company's capital needs, losses and regulatory risks.

AI's broader effects

The debut comes as AI reshapes other industries. AI tools, including Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, have sharply increased the number of software security flaws being discovered. That has boosted demand for cybersecurity companies such as CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks.

What's next

Investors will watch Anthropic's first trade and closing price closely. A strong debut could boost confidence in the AI sector and encourage other AI companies, including rival OpenAI, to move ahead with IPO plans.

Analysts warn that big IPOs can be volatile, and that first-day moves don't necessarily predict long-term performance.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, the company discussed in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.