The stock was up 83.5 cents, or 4.16%, at A$20.905 in afternoon trade. It traded between A$19.96 and A$20.97, with more than 1.07 million shares changing hands. Sonic has a market value of about A$10 billion.

The gain stood out on a weak day for Australian shares. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.08% at 8,726.5 at 2:37 p.m. AEDT.

Guidance confirmed at AGM

Sonic held its 2026 annual general meeting on Thursday morning at its Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology laboratory in Brisbane, as a hybrid in-person and online meeting.

The company kept its fiscal 2027 guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) unchanged at A$1.95 billion to A$2.03 billion. That guidance, first issued in August, is on a constant-currency basis and excludes back-office technology transformation costs.

Investors may have welcomed the confirmation that the outlook was unchanged. Sonic's earlier fiscal 2027 guidance had pointed to more moderate growth, which weighed on the shares after the full-year results.

Solid fiscal 2026 results

For fiscal 2026, Sonic reported:

Revenue: A$10.87 billion, up 13%. Underlying EBITDA: A$1.93 billion, up 11%. Underlying net profit: A$621 million, up 17%. Final dividend: held at 63 Australian cents a share.

Acquisitions in Europe drove much of the growth, including German laboratory group LADR.

Headwinds remain

Management has flagged several pressures for fiscal 2027:

regulatory changes in Switzerland a longer integration timeline for a major U.K. pathology contract ongoing operational work in the United States

Sonic is reviewing its U.S. operations and expects initiatives there to add A$25 million to A$30 million to fiscal 2027 earnings.

Shares well off highs

Despite Thursday's rise, Sonic shares have been under pressure for some time. The stock was down 2.72% over the past year before Thursday's session, according to market data.

The shares had traded in a narrow range of about A$19.50 to A$20.10 in recent weeks. Thursday's move pushed the stock above that range.

Sonic is one of the world's largest medical diagnostics companies, with laboratory operations in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Europe, plus radiology and medical centre businesses in Australia.

Defensive appeal

Healthcare stocks are often seen as defensive investments because demand for medical services tends to hold up during economic downturns. That appeal may grow after Thursday's jobs data showed Australia's unemployment rate rising to 4.9%, its highest in five years.

Investors will watch for signs that Sonic's European acquisitions and U.S. review are delivering the margin improvements management has promised.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.