Anthropic is set to price its initial public offering on Wednesday, Nov. 18, ahead of a Nasdaq debut on Thursday that is expected to be one of the largest stock market listings in history. Multiple reports say strong demand will push the price above its marketed range.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company, which makes the Claude chatbot, plans to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 each. At that range, the offering would raise more than $64 billion and value the company at about $1.4 trillion.

Anthropic is expected to formally set its share price Wednesday night. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT" after markets open at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.

Demand points to higher price

Anthropic is likely to price its IPO above the $70 to $78 range, multiple sources told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday. The company planned to close its order books and lock in total demand at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the sources.

Bloomberg reported that Anthropic was guiding prospective investors to expect a price at the top of the range or above, with orders near seven times the number of shares on offer.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Anthropic could price its shares at more than $80, and that its advisers had discussed prices that would value the company at around $1.5 trillion or $1.6 trillion.

Anthropic has not publicly confirmed a final price.

"A price above the initial range would point to stronger-than-anticipated demand," analysts at IPO research firm Renaissance Capital wrote, while a cut would signal weak buyer interest.

Second-largest IPO ever

If completed as planned, Anthropic's offering would be among the largest IPOs of all time.

It would come roughly five months after Elon Musk's SpaceX went public in a record offering that raised $85.7 billion, according to CNBC.

In addition to the public offering, Anthropic plans to raise $26 billion through a private placement to major technology companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia. The placement will be made at the IPO price.

Of the 825 million shares on offer, about 801.4 million are being sold by Anthropic and about 23.6 million by existing shareholders.

Anthropic has said it expects retail investors to receive a significant share of the offering, with allocations through several U.S. brokerages. It has also opened retail offerings in Australia and Japan.

Rapid revenue growth

Anthropic has grown quickly as businesses and consumers adopt its Claude AI models.

The company brought in nearly $17 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 45% from the second quarter, according to CBS News. It has not yet turned a profit.

It has also committed to spending nearly $1 trillion on chips and AI infrastructure through 2045, according to a securities filing.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees including Chief Executive Dario Amodei, Anthropic has positioned itself as a safety-focused AI developer. It is organized as a public benefit corporation.

Amodei pitched the IPO to investors at JPMorgan's headquarters in Manhattan on Friday.

Key test for the AI trade

The offering is seen as a major test of investor appetite for artificial intelligence after a volatile stretch for tech stocks.

"Even non-AI companies are going to feel the ripple effects, especially in the IPO market," said Matthew Kennedy, senior market strategist at Renaissance Capital.

Kennedy said he expects the shares to price at the high end of the range, around $78, and to reach $100 by the end of the first day of trading. If the stock nears $140, "that would tell me that AI enthusiasm has come roaring back," he said.

Jay Ritter, an IPO expert at the University of Florida, said the timing is less favorable than earlier in the year.

"The whole AI sector has sold off from its July peak. Investor enthusiasm was greatest then," Ritter said.

"The company is likely to be very successful, but the market is pricing in very lofty expectations," he added. "It could be hard for management to execute."

Market turbulence

The IPO comes during a rocky period for technology stocks. Investors have grown worried about whether heavy spending on AI will deliver the expected productivity and profit gains. AI stocks have swung after weak earnings and concerns about the debt companies are taking on to build data centers.

The surprise exit of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia has also rattled investors. Nvidia's stock is down more than 35% from its October high.

The S&P 500 closed Tuesday at its lowest level since late July. Nvidia's stronger-than-expected quarterly results, released after the market closed, lifted stock futures early Wednesday.

Big investors line up

Some high-profile investors have signaled strong interest. Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner aims to invest $5 billion in the IPO, according to CNBC.

Crypto-based futures contracts tied to Anthropic's debut were implying a valuation of about $1.7 trillion, above the top of the IPO range, according to Bloomberg.

Not everyone is enthusiastic. Steve Eisman, the investor made famous by "The Big Short," said in comments reported by CNBC that the Anthropic IPO is "not important anymore."

Rivalry with OpenAI

Anthropic's debut could set the tone for its main rival, OpenAI, whose own public listing is anticipated early next year.

The company also competes with Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms and Chinese AI developers. Ritter said Anthropic could struggle to sustain its growth if customers shift to cheaper open-source AI models, though he expects it to reach profitability quickly.

What's next

Anthropic is expected to announce its final IPO price Wednesday night, with trading set to begin Thursday morning. Investors will watch the first-day performance closely for clues about the strength of demand for AI companies heading into 2027.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.