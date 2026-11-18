Shares of CG Oncology Inc. fell Tuesday, giving back part of a sharp rally after positive late-stage trial results for its bladder cancer treatment. An analyst at RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock, citing the company's regulatory path.

The stock was down $6.38, or 7.53%, at $78.40 in morning trading, after closing Monday at $84.78. The shares had jumped about 14% on Monday on the trial data. CG Oncology has a market value of about $7 billion, and its stock has roughly doubled over the past year.

Strong trial results

On Monday, CG Oncology said its Phase 3 PIVOT-006 trial met its main goal. Its experimental therapy, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, reduced the risk of the cancer returning by 68% compared with surveillance alone. The hazard ratio was 0.32, and the result was highly statistically significant.

The trial enrolled 367 patients with intermediate-risk and high-grade Ta non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, an early form of the disease. All had their tumors fully removed before treatment. Patients were followed for a median of 17 months.

The company said no patients had serious treatment-related side effects of Grade 3 or higher, and none stopped treatment because of side effects.

"The unparalleled PIVOT-006 results represent a defining milestone for CG Oncology," Chairman and Chief Executive Arthur Kuan said in a statement.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vijay Kasturi said the treatment could "help more people remain cancer-free longer while reducing the burden of their disease."

Cretostimogene is an oncolytic immunotherapy, a modified virus designed to infect and destroy cancer cells and stimulate the immune system. It is delivered directly into the bladder.

RBC downgrade

RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Sector Perform from Outperform on Tuesday, though it raised its price target to $97 from $80. RBC said the downgrade reflected the company's regulatory path.

Along with the trial data, CG Oncology gave a regulatory update. Based on feedback from the FDA, it plans to broaden its first marketing application, which covers patients whose cancer has stopped responding to the standard BCG treatment. The application will now include patients with high-grade papillary-only disease in addition to those with carcinoma in situ.

The company expects to complete that application before the end of March 2027. It plans to file a second application, based on the PIVOT-006 results, in the second quarter of 2027.

Other analysts raise targets

Other analysts turned more bullish after the data. JPMorgan raised its price target to $113 from $96 and kept its Overweight rating. The firm increased its estimate of the probability that the treatment will succeed.

Truist Financial reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to $100 from $85.

Even after Tuesday's decline, the stock remains far above its 52-week low of about $37.

What's next

CG Oncology will present the PIVOT-006 results as a late-breaking presentation at the Society of Urologic Oncology annual meeting on Dec. 2.

Bladder cancer is among the most common cancers in the United States, and non-muscle invasive disease frequently comes back after surgery. Repeat recurrences can require further procedures and, in some cases, removal of the bladder.

CG Oncology is based in Irvine, California.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.