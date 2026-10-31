10 Reasons Alphabet Stock Has Crashed, From AI Threat to Search to Soaring Capex and Negative Cash Flow

Alphabet shares suffered the worst day in the company's history on Thursday, extending a slide that has wiped out about $1.4 trillion in market value since the stock's record high in May.

Class A shares of the Google parent fell 12.6% to close at $283.82, erasing about $482 billion in market value, according to Fortune. The previous record one-day percentage drop was 11.6% in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

The plunge followed a third-quarter report that raised new doubts about Google's core search business and the enormous cost of its artificial intelligence push. Here are 10 reasons the stock has fallen so sharply.

1. Search growth is slowing

The biggest concern is Google Search, Alphabet's main profit engine.

Search and related revenue grew 12% to $63.35 billion in the third quarter, below the 15% growth analysts expected. Growth was 17% in the second quarter and 19% in the first, according to Fortune.

"The bears will argue this is the first quarter that AI is starting to seriously hurt their search business," said Jeffrey Wlodarczak, chief executive of Pivotal Research.

2. AI chatbots threaten Google's dominance

Investors fear that consumers are increasingly turning to AI chatbots instead of traditional search engines. The Wall Street Journal said the results suggested exactly that shift, PYMNTS reported.

Google's own AI tools may also reduce clicks on ads. A 2025 Pew Research study found that users clicked a traditional search result on about 8% of visits when an AI summary appeared, compared with 15% when no summary was shown. The study measured website clicks, not Google's ad revenue.

Google executives argue the opposite. "Our year-over-year query growth rate is the highest it's been in the last 5 years," Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on the earnings call.

3. Capital spending keeps climbing

Alphabet is spending at a record pace on data centers and AI chips.

Capital expenditures reached $51.4 billion in the third quarter, more than double a year earlier. The company expects to spend $195 billion to $205 billion this year, a range it raised in July. The stock fell more than 7% after that increase.

Alphabet warned on Wednesday that spending will rise again. "We continue to expect our CapEx to increase significantly in 2027," Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi said. Fortune reported that capital spending could reach about $300 billion next year.

4. Free cash flow has turned negative

The surge in spending has pushed Alphabet's free cash flow into the red.

The company reported negative free cash flow of $9.1 billion in the third quarter, following negative free cash flow of nearly $6 billion in the second quarter. According to Bloomberg, it is the first time since its IPO that Alphabet has reported two straight quarters of negative free cash flow.

For a company long valued for its cash generation, the shift has unsettled investors.

5. A big earnings miss

Alphabet earned $2.12 a share in the third quarter, down from $2.87 a year earlier and well below analysts' consensus of about $3.02, according to Investing.com.

Much of the shortfall came from an $8.2 billion hit to other income, mainly an unrealized loss on its investment in SpaceX. The loss doesn't affect operations, but it added to a disappointing headline number.

6. A record stock sale diluted shareholders

In June, Alphabet raised about $84.75 billion by selling new shares, the largest equity raise by a public company, to help fund its AI spending. Berkshire Hathaway contributed $10 billion.

Issuing new stock increases the number of shares outstanding, which reduces each existing shareholder's ownership stake. The raise also showed that even one of the world's richest companies needed outside capital to keep pace with its spending plans.

7. More than $1 trillion in commitments

Alphabet's future obligations for data centers, computing power, energy and other resources now exceed $1 trillion, Bloomberg reported.

The figure has raised concern about how long the company will be locked into heavy spending, regardless of whether AI revenue grows as hoped.

8. Questions over cloud growth

Google Cloud was the strongest part of Thursday's report, with revenue up 103% to $30.71 billion. Even so, some investors questioned the quality of that growth.

According to its quarterly filing, more than a third of the cloud unit's quarterly growth came from a joint venture partly owned by Alphabet, PYMNTS reported. Google Cloud's customers also include AI rivals such as Anthropic, which competes with Google's own Gemini models.

9. Analysts are lowering their valuations

Wall Street analysts are rethinking how much they are willing to pay for Google's search business.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post kept a buy rating but cut his price target to $380 from $430, lowering the earnings multiple he applies to the stock. BofA now values Google's core search business at about 10 times earnings. Fortune reported that this is below the energy sector, the cheapest part of the S&P 500 at about 13 times.

"Search AI transition will fuel the bears," Post and fellow analyst Nitin Bansal wrote. They added that improving ad monetization in AI search "could make Google a 2H'27 story."

10. Broader AI jitters

Alphabet's slide comes amid growing anxiety about whether the AI boom will pay off for the largest technology companies.

Hyperscalers are expected to spend about $2 trillion on AI over two years, Fortune reported. U.S.-listed stocks have lost $200 billion or more in a single session 18 times this year through Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance, a sign of extreme volatility in the biggest names.

Alphabet's previous worst day by market value came on July 23, when it lost about $275 billion after raising its spending forecast.

Not all bad news

Some analysts see the selloff as an opportunity. Angelo Zino of CFRA said the pullback "probably represents a buying opportunity."

Alphabet's revenue rose 25% to $127.6 billion in the quarter, and its Gemini AI app has passed 1 billion users. Google Cloud's backlog of contracted revenue reached $561 billion.

BofA also noted that "early-stage bets like Waymo & quantum computing offer meaningful long-term optionality."

Executives said Google is making progress in earning revenue from AI search. "We're now scaling high-quality ads within AI Overviews and AI Mode to more users and queries," Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said.

Investors will be watching whether search growth stabilizes and whether AI revenue can catch up with spending before Alphabet's next report in early 2027.

This article is for information only and does not constitute financial advice.