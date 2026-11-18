Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. fell Tuesday, pushing the cancer drug developer toward its lowest level in a year. The company used an investor conference to say its lead drug is moving closer to regulatory review.

The stock was down $2.31, or 7.61%, at $28.05 in morning trading, compared with Monday's close of $30.36. That left the shares just above their 52-week low of $26.81 and gave the company a market value of about $2.7 billion.

About 182,000 shares had traded early in the session, against an average of about 900,000 shares a day over the past three months.

IDEAYA did not announce any news Tuesday that would explain the decline. The stock has fallen about 19% since the start of the year, when it traded near $34.57.

Drug nears regulatory review

The drop came as IDEAYA presented at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. Executives said darovasertib, the company's lead drug, is approaching regulatory review.

IDEAYA completed its new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter. It is seeking approval of darovasertib in combination with Pfizer's crizotinib for metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the eye. The application was filed under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review program, which is designed to speed up the review of cancer drugs.

According to an account of the presentation, management said it expects the FDA to accept the application for review within the current quarter. That could set up a launch in the first half of 2027.

Uveal melanoma is the most common primary eye cancer in adults. Patients whose disease has spread have few effective treatment options.

Third-quarter update

When IDEAYA reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 3, Chief Executive Yujiro Hata pointed to the filing as a milestone.

"We are encouraged by the continued momentum at IDEAYA during the third quarter, marked by the successful completion of our first NDA filing for darovasertib in metastatic uveal melanoma," Hata said.

IDEAYA reported a third-quarter loss of $1.22 a share, slightly narrower than analysts had expected.

The company ended the quarter with about $1.1 billion in cash. Executives said that money is expected to fund operations into 2030. That cushion means IDEAYA is unlikely to need to raise money in the near term, a common pressure point for smaller biotechs.

Broader pipeline

Beyond darovasertib, IDEAYA is developing IDE849, an antibody-drug conjugate that targets a protein called DLL3. The company plans to start Phase 3 trials of the drug by the end of the year in small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine cancers.

It is also working on drugs that target PRMT5, an enzyme involved in some cancers, with combination data expected in 2027.

Analyst views

Analysts have offered mixed views in recent weeks. Mizuho kept its Outperform rating but cut its price target to $39 from $44, while Leerink Partners has a Hold rating. Citi has kept its Buy rating.

The stock has been volatile this year. In June, the shares fell about 10% after the company announced a $300 million stock offering.

IDEAYA is based in South San Francisco, California. It develops precision medicines designed to target specific genetic drivers of cancer.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.