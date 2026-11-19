Eagers Automotive shares rose more than 3% on Thursday, recovering some ground after hitting fresh lows during the session as Australia's largest car dealership group tries to regain investor confidence after a weak trading update.

The stock was up 46 cents, or 3.22%, at A$14.73 in afternoon trade. It traded between A$14.065 and A$14.83, with about 771,658 shares changing hands. Eagers has a market value of about A$4.2 billion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.08% at 8,726.5 at 2:37 p.m. AEDT.

Steep slide this month

Eagers shares have been sold heavily since a trading update on Nov. 5 that flagged industry-wide pressure on margins. The stock fell nearly 17% intraday that day.

Selling continued into the following week. On Nov. 9, the shares closed at A$15.41, their lowest level in about 18 months, and some analysts called the stock technically oversold.

Thursday's intraday low of A$14.065 was well below that level, showing how far the shares have fallen. The stock was down about 50.4% over the past year before Thursday's session, according to market data.

Record revenue, thinner margins

The sell-off came even though Eagers expects record results. In its trading update, the company forecast 2026 revenue from continuing operations of A$17.3 billion to A$17.5 billion, up at least 30% on the previous year. It also expects record underlying profit before tax.

But it guided to an underlying return on sales of 2.8% to 3.0%, and acknowledged margin pressure across the industry. Analysts say established car brands face competition from Chinese automakers, weaker demand and higher financing costs.

Buyback and director buying

Eagers has been buying back its own shares on market. On Nov. 12, it repurchased 40,000 shares for A$616,352, bringing the total under its program to 455,386 shares.

Director Nicholas Politis also bought 100,000 shares on market on Nov. 11 at A$15.4583 each, lifting his interests to about 79.5 million shares.

Canada a key growth driver

Eagers' expansion into North America is central to its strategy. It completed a A$1.04 billion deal for 65% of CanadaOne Auto, one of Canada's largest dealership groups, in April.

CanadaOne is expected to make up about 30% of group revenue on a full-year basis, and the company said its third-quarter performance was better than expected. Eagers released a North American strategic growth update on Nov. 17.

At home, Eagers took a record 15.9% share of the Australian new vehicle market in the first half of 2026.

What's next

Investors will want signs that margins are stabilizing and that the Canadian business can offset tougher conditions in Australia. Thursday's jobs data showed unemployment rising to 4.9%, which could weigh further on consumer spending on big-ticket items such as cars.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.