Shares of Applied Digital rose 3% on Wednesday as artificial intelligence data center stocks rebounded after Nvidia's strong quarterly results eased some concerns about the sector.

The stock was up 43 cents, or 3.02%, at $14.65 in early trading on the Nasdaq. More than 20 million shares had changed hands, close to its average daily volume of about 22 million. The company's market value was about $4.3 billion.

Applied Digital did not release any company-specific news on Wednesday.

Rebound after steep losses

The gain follows a sharp slide in recent sessions. On Monday, Applied Digital shares fell about 8.5% in morning trading, extending a 5.8% drop on Friday, amid a broad selloff across AI infrastructure companies.

The selling was triggered by the surprise departure of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive and a trimmed revenue outlook from AI cloud company Nebius Group.

The stock is down about 38% over the past year and remains near its 52-week low of $13.12.

Nvidia lifts sentiment

AI data center stocks rallied on Wednesday after Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion and forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $130 billion, above Wall Street's expectations.

Rivals TeraWulf, Cipher Digital and IREN also rose in early trading.

However, Citi warned that Nvidia's more selective approach to financing AI infrastructure could slow growth for some smaller cloud operators.

Big contracts, heavy debt

Applied Digital designs, builds and operates data centers for AI, cloud computing and other high-performance workloads. Its high-performance computing hosting business now brings in most of its sales.

The company said on its October earnings call that it had about $36 billion in contracted revenue across five campuses.

Applied Digital relies heavily on borrowing to fund construction. In March, a subsidiary priced a $2.15 billion offering of senior secured notes.

Investors have grown concerned about the large debts AI data center companies are taking on, and about whether financing will remain available. That worry has made the stocks highly volatile.

Analysts still bullish

Most Wall Street analysts remain positive on the stock despite its slide. Of 16 analysts covering it, 15 rate it a Buy and one a Hold, with an average price target of about $39.96, according to Benzinga.

Morgan Stanley, however, cut its price target to $25 from $41 earlier this month.

Shares of Applied Digital have swung sharply in November. They rose 9.8% on Nov. 3, fell 14.7% on Nov. 5, then rebounded 9.7% the next day.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.