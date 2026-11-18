SYDNEY — Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd. rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as coal prices firmed, making the miner one of the few bright spots in a weak session for Australian resources stocks.

Whitehaven shares rose 19 Australian cents, or 2.84%, to close at A$6.87. They traded between A$6.72 and A$6.92.

About 4.8 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$5.6 billion.

Coal prices firm

The gain came as coal prices edged higher. Newcastle thermal coal futures rose 1.3% to US$145.95 a tonne in Asian trade, while Singapore-traded Australian premium coking coal futures rose 0.2% to US$252.50 a tonne.

Coal miners were among the few resources stocks to rise on Wednesday. Yancoal Australia gained 2%.

The broader market fell, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.69% at 8,821.8 for a fifth straight losing session. Gold and iron ore stocks were hit hardest.

Buyback continues

Whitehaven has continued buying back its own shares under a capital management program announced with its full-year results in August.

In a notice to the exchange on Wednesday, the company said it had bought back 237,621 shares on the previous day, bringing the total repurchased under the program to more than 3.6 million shares.

Buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding and can support the share price.

A difficult stretch

Despite Wednesday's gain, Whitehaven shares are down about 9% over the past month and slightly lower than a year ago.

The stock fell about 6% in a single session in late October and has struggled as investors weighed coal price swings and the company's spending plans.

In its latest quarterly report, Whitehaven said its average realized coal price rose 2% from the June quarter to A$226 a tonne. Unit costs were at the low end of its guidance range of A$132 to A$147 a tonne.

Its net debt was about A$1.4 billion at the end of September.

Coal market outlook

Coal prices have been supported this year by higher prices for liquefied natural gas, which make coal-fired power more attractive in Asia, and by supply problems in some producing countries.

Benchmark thermal coal remains about 30% higher than a year ago, though prices have eased by nearly 4% over the past month.

Seasonal stockpiling by Chinese power utilities ahead of winter has also supported prices in recent months.

About Whitehaven

Whitehaven, based in Sydney, produces thermal coal used in power generation and metallurgical coal used in steelmaking. It expanded its steelmaking coal business with the purchase of the Daunia and Blackwater mines in Queensland from BHP.

Investors will watch coal prices and progress on the company's buyback in the coming weeks.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.