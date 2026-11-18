SYDNEY — Shares of Tasmea Ltd. fell sharply on Wednesday, even after the industrial services group raised its earnings forecast for the second time this year at its annual general meeting.

Tasmea shares fell 93 Australian cents, or 9.49%, to close at A$8.87, the session low. The stock had traded as high as A$9.91 earlier in the day.

About 1.1 million shares changed hands. The company's market value fell to about A$2.5 billion.

Despite Wednesday's slide, Tasmea shares are up about 75% over the past year, making the stock one of the strongest performers on the Australian market.

Guidance raised again

At its annual meeting, Tasmea raised its fiscal 2027 forecast for underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortization, or EBITA, to between A$210 million and A$215 million. Its previous range, set in August, was A$205 million to A$210 million.

The company also lifted its forecast for underlying net profit after tax and amortization to between A$133 million and A$136 million, from A$130 million to A$133 million. Tasmea said the new figures represent about 80% growth on fiscal 2026.

It was the second upgrade since Tasmea first set its fiscal 2027 guidance in June.

The company said the upgrade was driven by a record first quarter and by recent acquisitions performing better than expected.

"Our people are delivering strong organic growth, Maxim and JPS are performing above expectations," Managing Director Stephen Young said.

More deals possible

Tasmea said it is assessing more acquisitions, with several under active negotiation. The updated guidance does not include any future deals.

The company has a new, undrawn A$250 million debt facility and net leverage of about 0.8 times earnings, giving it room to fund more purchases.

Tasmea owns 28 specialist trade services businesses providing maintenance and labour hire to customers in mining, oil and gas, data centres and defence.

Possible profit-taking

The share price reaction suggested the upgrade did not meet some investors' expectations, or that some took profits after the stock's strong run. Tasmea shares traded around A$9.64 shortly after the announcement before falling further in the afternoon.

The stock also faced a weak broader market. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69% on Wednesday as resources and technology stocks slumped.

Tasmea shares have been volatile in recent weeks. The stock climbed above A$11 in October, then fell more than 20% in two weeks before rebounding.

Rapid growth

Tasmea has grown quickly through acquisitions. In fiscal 2026, revenue rose 136% to about A$1.29 billion, and underlying net profit rose 42% to A$73.7 million.

The company has expanded with deals including Maxim Group and JPS Group, as well as labour hire firm WorkPac.

What's next

Investors will watch for further acquisitions and the company's half-year results, due in February. Analysts will also look at whether profit margins hold up as the mix of businesses changes.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.