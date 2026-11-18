SYDNEY — Shares of PDI Gold Ltd. fell 7% on Wednesday. The decline came a day after the West African gold company announced that Guinea had approved the permits needed to build its flagship Bankan gold project.

PDI Gold shares fell 31 Australian cents, or 7.05%, to close at A$4.09. They traded as high as A$4.55 earlier in the session.

About 3.8 million shares changed hands. The company's market value fell to about A$4 billion.

The stock is down about 12% over the past week, though it remains up nearly 40% over the past year.

Permits granted

On Tuesday, PDI Gold said the Guinean government had granted exploitation permits for Bankan and for the Mansounia deposit at its existing Kiniero gold operation. The permits were granted through presidential decrees dated Nov. 16.

The approvals were the final regulatory step needed to begin building Bankan, which the company has been waiting on for almost two years.

"The grant of the Bankan and Mansounia Exploitation Permits represents a key milestone for PDI Gold," Managing Director and Chief Executive Matthew Wilcox said.

He called it "a major step forward in the development of what we believe is one of West Africa's most compelling gold districts."

Project details

Bankan is one of West Africa's largest undeveloped gold deposits. It is expected to produce about 250,000 ounces of gold a year over a 12-year mine life.

The project's construction cost was estimated at US$463 million in a feasibility study completed in June 2025. The company said it does not expect that figure to rise and is working on ways to reduce it.

PDI Gold expects first gold from Bankan in mid-2028 and plans to release an updated schedule and cost estimate in early 2027. It has already made down payments of about US$18 million on key equipment, including mills and a power station.

The company had cash and bullion of about A$405 million at the end of September.

Gold prices weigh

Wednesday's fall came amid broader weakness in gold stocks. Gold miners gave up early gains to finish among the market's worst performers, with Ora Banda Mining down nearly 10% and Evolution Mining down 5.3%.

Gold prices have recently dropped to a 13-month low, weighing on producers and developers.

The broader S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69% on Wednesday, its fifth straight decline.

Stocks often fall after long-awaited approvals as some investors take profits, though no specific reason was given for Wednesday's move.

Guinea risks

Guinea has a history of delays in granting mining permits, and some miners have said a permitting backlog has held back investment in the country. The approval of Bankan may be seen as a sign of progress, though political and regulatory risks remain in focus for investors.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.