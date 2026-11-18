SYDNEY — Australian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday afternoon. Stronger-than-expected wage data and a steep slide in property group Lendlease outweighed a rebound in mining stocks after upbeat results from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 33.2 points, or 0.37%, at 8,850.0 as of 2 p.m. AEDT. It extended Tuesday's heavy losses, when it tumbled 161.5 points, or 1.79%, to close at 8,883.2.

Around midday, eight of the 11 sectors were lower, with financial and technology stocks among the biggest drags. Materials stocks bucked the trend and rose about 1.2%.

Wages rise at fastest pace in nearly three years

Wage growth picked up more than expected in the September quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. The figures could add to concerns about inflation.

The Wage Price Index rose 1.1% in the quarter and 3.5% from a year earlier, seasonally adjusted. Economists had forecast annual growth of 3.4%.

"At 1.1 per cent, this is the strongest quarterly wage growth since December quarter 2023," said Rachael McCririck, the ABS head of prices statistics.

McCririck said annual growth "remains significantly below the peak of 4.3 per cent in late 2023."

Private sector wages rose 1.0% in the quarter and public sector wages rose 1.3%. Over the year, public sector wages were up 3.9% and private sector wages 3.4%. It was the seventh straight quarter in which public sector pay grew faster.

McCririck said decisions by the Fair Work Commission, including its annual minimum wage increase, "were a key driver of much of the growth in private sector wages this quarter."

"The main driver of public sector wage growth was pay rises for state government front-line workers," she said, adding that this "included groups like nurses, midwives and police officers."

The stronger-than-expected result could add to pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has raised interest rates several times this year to bring inflation down. Faster wage growth can feed into higher prices, and some investors fear it could lead to further rate increases.

Lendlease sinks

Lendlease Group was among the worst performers on the index. Its shares fell about 15% to A$1.76 by early afternoon after dropping as low as A$1.74. The stock had traded as high as A$2.23 on Tuesday.

The Australian Securities Exchange queried the company about the sharp fall in its share price. Lendlease said it was not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain the trading. It pointed instead to two negative broker reports released overnight and to negative media coverage after its Nov. 13 announcement that it had begun a process to redeem its outstanding bonds.

The property and construction group has been hit hard over the past year by earnings downgrades, project problems and a costly restructuring. Its shares have lost about two-thirds of their value over the past 12 months.

Miners bounce back

Mining stocks recovered some ground after a heavy sell-off on Tuesday. On Tuesday, copper fell to a five-month low and iron ore futures dropped to their lowest level in four years, following weak economic data from China and renewed jitters about artificial intelligence stocks.

BHP Group gained about 1.6% around midday, while Glencore rose about 1.8%. Rio Tinto was little changed.

Uranium and lithium stocks were among the strongest performers in the sector. Deep Yellow, Paladin Energy, Liontown and PLS Group each rose more than 4%.

Gold stocks were mixed after the gold price edged lower overnight. Northern Star Resources, Mineral Resources, Seek and Medibank Private were among the companies holding annual general meetings on Wednesday.

Nvidia lifts sentiment

Regional sentiment got a lift from Nvidia, whose quarterly results after the U.S. market close on Tuesday beat Wall Street's expectations. It was the chipmaker's first report since Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive last week.

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and above analysts' estimates of about $109 billion. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $130 billion, also above expectations.

"Our momentum is real," interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said in a statement.

Nvidia shares rose in after-hours trading, and U.S. stock futures climbed. Nasdaq 100 futures were up about 1.3% and S&P 500 futures about 0.7%.

Asian markets were broadly higher, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific gauge rising about 0.3% and snapping a four-day losing streak. South Korea's Kospi led the gains.

Wall Street's rough session

The gains in U.S. futures followed another sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 848.75 points, or 1.64%, to 50,759.42, after dropping more than 1,000 points at its low. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% to 7,340.53, its lowest close since late July, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74%.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished lower. Software stocks led the declines amid continued worries about AI and a string of technology outages in the United States.

Commodities and currency

Oil prices were mixed. Brent crude rose 0.25% to US$92.65 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 0.35% to US$85.44. Gold futures slipped 0.1% to about US$3,848 an ounce.

What's next

Investors will watch whether the rebound in U.S. futures holds into Wall Street's session on Wednesday and whether Nvidia's results ease recent worries about AI spending.

At home, attention is likely to turn to the Reserve Bank's next moves, with traders weighing whether the stronger wage figures make another rate increase more likely.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.