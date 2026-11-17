SYDNEY — Australian shares fell sharply on Tuesday, with the benchmark index sliding about 1.5% as a global selloff in commodities and technology stocks hit every sector of the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 132 points, or 1.46%, at 8,912.4 at 11:24 a.m. AEDT. The index was on track for its fourth straight daily loss, and all 11 of its sectors were trading lower.

The decline followed a 0.41% fall on Monday, when the index closed at 9,044.7.

Miners lead the losses

Mining stocks were the biggest drag. The materials sector fell 2.7% as copper, lithium, uranium and rare earth miners followed overnight losses in their U.S.-listed peers. Gold miners also slipped as bullion prices fell.

The materials sector had already fallen 7.5% since last Wednesday by early Tuesday, a sharp decline in less than a week.

In the United States overnight, a fund tracking copper miners fell 5.4%, while copper prices dropped 1.2% to US$6.06 a pound. Funds tracking nickel and lithium stocks fell 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

Among the hardest hit on the ASX were Sunrise Energy Metals, which dropped about 7%, and Capstone Copper, which fell more than 6%. Nickel Industries lost more than 6%, and Mineral Resources fell more than 5%.

Energy stocks slide with oil

Energy stocks were also sharply lower, with the sector down 2.1% after Brent crude fell 4.5% overnight.

Falling oil prices reflected growing concern about global economic growth, along with weaker demand expectations.

Wall Street rout

The local selloff followed a heavy session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.5%.

U.S. losses were driven largely by technology stocks, as investors grew more nervous about the artificial intelligence trade. The leadership crisis at Nvidia, the world's leading AI chipmaker, has weighed on markets since co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive last week.

Nvidia is due to report quarterly results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, local time, a key test for global tech sentiment.

Commodities under pressure

A broad drop in commodity prices has hit Australian resources stocks particularly hard. Weaker-than-expected economic data from China, Australia's biggest trading partner, has weighed on prices for iron ore and copper.

Copper fell to an almost four-month low on the London Metal Exchange on Monday, while gold dropped to its lowest level in more than a year as investors priced in a greater chance of higher U.S. interest rates.

Big miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue each lost between 2.3% and 2.9% on Monday as copper and iron ore prices weakened.

Rotation offers little shelter

On Monday, technology, real estate and consumer staples stocks gained, giving the market some support as investors moved money away from miners. On Tuesday, however, those sectors were also lower, leaving few places to hide.

What's next

Investors will be watching Nvidia's results closely, along with any further moves in commodity prices and U.S. bond yields.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, later this week will also be watched for any signals on trade between the U.S. and China, which could affect demand for Australian resources.

For now, the market is heading for its longest losing streak in weeks, as global worries about AI, interest rates and commodities converge.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.