SYDNEY — Shares of Meridian Energy Ltd jumped nearly 6% on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday. That put the New Zealand electricity generator among the market's strongest performers on a day when the broader benchmark struggled for direction.

Meridian's ASX-listed shares rose 26 cents, or 5.88%, to A$4.68. They traded between a low of A$4.43 and a high of A$4.73 during the session. The gain put Meridian at the top of a list of large-cap risers that also included Xero, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Ebos Group and Vicinity Centres.

The move came against a soft backdrop for the wider Australian market. The S&P/ASX 200 index traded modestly lower for much of the afternoon.

Thin trade on the Australian line

Trading in Meridian's Australian shares was light. About 10,862 shares changed hands on the ASX, a small number for a company with a market value of about A$6.2 billion.

That is typical for the stock. Meridian is headquartered in Wellington and its main listing is on New Zealand's NZX exchange, where most of its shares trade. The ASX line gives Australian investors access to the company but usually sees much thinner volumes.

Because of that, price moves on the Australian line can sometimes be larger than those on the primary market. Investors often watch the NZX price for a fuller picture of demand.

Recovering from a weaker year

Despite Monday's jump, Meridian's shares are still down 8.95% over the past 12 months, based on the trading data.

New Zealand's power generators have faced a difficult few years. Questions about hydro lake levels, wholesale electricity prices and government policy on the energy market have weighed on investor sentiment across the sector.

Meridian is one of New Zealand's largest electricity producers. It generates power almost entirely from renewable sources, mostly hydroelectric dams in the South Island along with wind farms. The company is majority-owned by the New Zealand government, which holds a controlling stake under the country's mixed-ownership model for state energy companies.

As a hydro-heavy generator, Meridian's earnings depend heavily on rainfall and lake storage. Dry periods can force it to buy power or reduce output, while wet periods let it generate more at lower cost. That exposure to weather makes the stock sensitive to seasonal updates on inflows and storage.

What investors are watching

No company announcement had been confirmed as the trigger for Monday's rise at the time of writing.

Investors in electricity stocks generally track several factors. These include wholesale power prices, hydro storage levels, demand from large industrial users and any changes to regulation of the New Zealand electricity market. Interest rate expectations also matter, because utility stocks are often valued for their steady dividends, and those payouts become more or less attractive as bond yields move.

Meridian's dividend has long been part of its appeal for income-focused investors on both sides of the Tasman.

Broader market context

Monday's session showed a split market in Australia. Some large-cap stocks posted strong gains while the benchmark index stayed slightly negative. Regional sentiment was hit hard by steep declines in Asian markets, with South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 both falling more than 2%.

Against that backdrop, gains in stocks such as Meridian stood out. They point to stock-specific buying rather than a broad rally.

Whether Monday's move holds will likely depend on trade on the NZX and on any fresh company or sector news in the coming days.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.