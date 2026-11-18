SYDNEY — Shares of Yancoal Australia Ltd. rose 2% on Wednesday as coal stocks bucked a wider sell-off in Australian mining shares, supported by firmer coal prices.

Yancoal shares rose 11 Australian cents, or 2.04%, to close at A$5.50. They traded between A$5.40 and A$5.57.

About 2.4 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$7.3 billion.

Coal stocks lead resources

Coal miners were among the few resources stocks to rise on Wednesday. Whitehaven Coal gained 2.8%, and Yancoal also finished among the top performers in the S&P/ASX 200.

Newcastle thermal coal futures rose 1.3% to US$145.95 a tonne in Asian trade, while Australian premium coking coal futures edged up 0.2% to US$252.50 a tonne.

The broader market fell. The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 61.4 points, or 0.69%, to 8,821.8, its fifth straight decline. Gold and iron ore miners were hit hardest, as worries about weak Chinese demand and high bond yields weighed on the sector.

Prices still elevated

Coal prices have eased in recent weeks but remain well above year-ago levels. Benchmark thermal coal is about 30% higher than a year ago, though it has fallen nearly 4% over the past month.

Higher prices for liquefied natural gas have made coal power more attractive in Asian markets this year, and supply problems in some producing countries have supported prices.

Seasonal stockpiling by Chinese power utilities ahead of the northern winter has also helped.

Recent results

Yancoal benefited from higher coal prices in the September quarter. Thermal coal prices rose 7% in the quarter and metallurgical coal prices rose 5%, according to an analysis of its results.

Its combined average selling price was about A$170 a tonne, compared with costs of about A$98 a tonne. Strong cash generation lifted its cash balance by about A$340 million in the quarter, before payments for its dividend and a recent acquisition.

The company reported record first-half production of 19.8 million tonnes of attributable saleable coal earlier this year.

Share performance

Despite Wednesday's gain, Yancoal shares are down about 8% over the past month and roughly flat over the past year.

About Yancoal

Yancoal is one of Australia's largest coal producers, with mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It produces both thermal coal for power generation and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and it sells mainly to customers in Asia.

The company is majority-owned by China's Yankuang Energy Group. Its large cash generation has made it a popular stock with income-focused investors.

Investors will watch coal prices, the company's December-quarter production report and its dividend plans.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.