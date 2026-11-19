Japan's Nikkei 225 edged higher on Wednesday, ending a three-session losing streak. Chip-related shares rallied after Nvidia's strong quarterly results, but most stocks on the Tokyo market fell.

The Nikkei closed up 163.85 points, or 0.28%, at 59,024.28, compared with Tuesday's close of 58,860.43. It was the index's first gain in three sessions.

A wide trading range

The index had a choppy day. It opened at 59,007.40, climbed to an intraday high of 59,630.95, then dropped to a low of 58,279.26 before settling slightly higher.

The headline gain hid broad weakness in the market. Decliners outnumbered advancers 2,433 to 1,061, so the rally was concentrated in a small group of heavily weighted technology stocks.

The broader JPX-Nikkei 400 index fell 0.40% to 34,784.88, another sign that the Nikkei's gain depended on chip stocks.

Chip stocks carry the index

Semiconductor-related shares led the gains after Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of about $115.8 billion and gave a fourth-quarter outlook above expectations. Nvidia's shares rose in after-hours trading in New York.

Lasertec, which makes inspection equipment for chip production, was the Nikkei's best performer, rising 4.96% to 32,590 yen. Chip testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 4.56% to 27,195 yen. Advantest is a key supplier for testing AI processors and one of the most heavily weighted stocks in the index. Power semiconductor maker Rohm rose 4.53%.

The Nikkei Semiconductor index rose 1.46%.

Among sectors, real estate, banking and textiles also posted gains.

Volatility remains elevated

The Nikkei Volatility Index, which tracks expected swings in the benchmark, stood at 32.77, well above its long-run average. That shows investors remain nervous after a turbulent stretch for Japanese stocks.

The Nikkei fell about 1% on Tuesday as worries about the AI trade and turmoil around Nvidia weighed on chip stocks around the world. Wednesday's partial recovery came as Nvidia's results eased some of those concerns.

Well off record highs

Even after Wednesday's rise, the Nikkei is far below its all-time high of 72,366.34, set on June 25, 2026. It is down about 18% from that peak.

Japanese stocks have been hurt by worries about AI valuations and shifting global interest rate expectations. A strong U.S. dollar and rising bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in December have also weighed on global risk appetite.

What investors are watching

Investors are waiting for the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting, due later Wednesday in the United States. Traders will look for clues on how aggressively the U.S. central bank may tighten policy, which could shape the direction of the dollar and the yen.

Tokyo markets will be closed on Monday, Nov. 23, for a national holiday, which may lighten trading activity toward the end of the week.

Wednesday's session showed how dependent the Nikkei is on a small group of chip stocks. Strategists say a lasting recovery would need gains in a wider range of sectors.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.