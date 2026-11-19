Life360 shares rose nearly 4% on Thursday, adding to a recovery from a sharp fall after the family location app maker's latest quarterly results.

The stock was up 78.5 cents, or 3.68%, at A$22.125 in afternoon trade on the Australian Securities Exchange. It traded between A$21.78 and A$22.37, with about 367,967 shares changing hands. Life360 has a market value of about A$3.8 billion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.08% at 8,726.5 at 2:37 p.m. AEDT.

No new announcement

There was no new announcement from Life360 on Thursday. The rise continues a choppy recovery since the company's third-quarter results on Nov. 10.

Investors sold the stock heavily on results day despite strong headline numbers. The shares fell 15.3% to A$18.91 on Nov. 10, then jumped 10% the next day.

Life360 is also listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker LIF, so its ASX shares often follow its overnight U.S. trading.

Strong user growth

In the September quarter, Life360 reported:

Monthly active users: about 107.7 million worldwide, up 17% from a year earlier. International users: up 21%. Paying circles: about 3.4 million, up 26%. Revenue: up about 40% from a year earlier, according to Rask Media.

The company also reported growing advertising revenue, an increasingly important part of its business alongside subscriptions.

Life360 expects fiscal 2026 revenue of US$665 million to US$681 million.

Cash and buybacks

At the end of the quarter, Life360 held US$465 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. It had bought back US$44.4 million of shares under its existing program, leaving about US$180.6 million available.

A former high-flyer

Despite its growth, Life360 has been one of the ASX's biggest technology losers this year. The stock was down about 36.8% over the past year before Thursday's session, according to market data. It traded as high as A$50.79 over the past year.

Some market commentators argue the sell-off has gone too far. Morningstar recently described the stock as about 25% undervalued, noting that revenue is still growing quickly despite a share price fall of more than 40% this year.

Others have pointed to concerns about valuation, slowing growth expectations and the cost of expanding the business.

What's next

Investors will watch whether Life360 can keep adding paying members and grow advertising revenue while improving profitability. Moves in U.S. technology stocks and in its Nasdaq-listed shares will also continue to drive the ASX-listed stock.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.