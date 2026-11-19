Australian shares fell more than 1% on Thursday afternoon. A steep sell-off in mining stocks and an unexpected jump in unemployment kept the benchmark on track for a sixth straight losing session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 95.3 points, or 1.08%, at 8,726.5 at 2:37 p.m. AEDT. It closed Wednesday at 8,821.8 after a 0.7% fall and earlier on Thursday touched an intraday low of 8,710.5.

Miners lead the losses

Materials was the weakest sector after a broad overnight commodities sell-off. Copper fell 5.6%, though it recovered some ground in Asian trade. By early afternoon, the materials sector was down 3.9%, with BHP Group off 4% and Rio Tinto down 3.5%.

BHP fell to a seven-month low as copper weakened.

Gold miners were hit even harder. The All Ordinaries Gold index fell 6% for a seventh straight decline after bullion dropped 3.2% overnight. Gold has fallen sharply this week as expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar weigh on the metal.

Unemployment jumps to 4.9%

Investors also absorbed weak local jobs data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics said the unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in October, the highest since October 2021.

The economy lost 44,000 jobs during the month and the number of unemployed rose by 18,000. The participation rate fell to 66.6%, and youth unemployment rose to 11.3%, a five-year high.

"We had a higher proportion of people remaining unemployed than we would usually see in October," said Sean Crick, the bureau's head of labour statistics.

The index briefly rebounded about 0.5% after the data came out at 11:30 a.m., as traders bet that a weaker job market could stop the Reserve Bank of Australia from raising rates again. The central bank has raised rates five times this year to fight persistent inflation. The bounce faded, and the market slid back toward its session lows.

The Australian dollar fell about 0.7% to 66.69 U.S. cents.

Weak lead from Wall Street

The local market also followed a mixed session in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.4%.

Nvidia shares fell despite the chipmaker reporting quarterly revenue of US$115.8 billion, more than double a year earlier. Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting suggested further rate increases remain possible.

Gainers buck the trend

Some stocks rose despite the broader sell-off:

Sonic Healthcare: up 4.16% to A$20.905 after its annual meeting. James Hardie Industries: up 3.89% to A$40.84. Lynas Rare Earths: up 3.84% to A$12.845, bucking the slump in mining stocks. Life360: up 3.68% to A$22.125. Eagers Automotive: up 3.22% to A$14.73.

Banks offered some support. Commonwealth Bank rose more than 1% in afternoon trade, helping cushion the index.

What's next

With the ASX 200 headed for a sixth consecutive loss, investors will watch commodity prices and Wall Street's reaction to the Fed's rate outlook. Some economists warned that the latest jobs figures show Australia's economy is weakening, which adds to uncertainty over the Reserve Bank's next move.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.