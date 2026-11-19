James Hardie Industries shares rose almost 4% on Thursday, extending a recovery from a sharp post-results sell-off earlier this month even as the broader Australian market fell.

The building products maker's shares were up A$1.53, or 3.89%, at A$40.84 in afternoon trade. They traded between A$40.44 and A$41.01, with about 708,100 shares changing hands. The company has a market value of about A$12 billion, according to market data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.08% at 8,726.5 at 2:37 p.m. AEDT.

Positive lead from New York

James Hardie is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its U.S. shares rose overnight. They gained 2.08% to US$27.18 on Wednesday, trading between US$26.22 and US$27.36.

Most of James Hardie's revenue comes from North America, where it is a leading maker of fiber cement siding and, since its acquisition of Azek, outdoor decking and railing products.

Barclays lifts holding

The company also disclosed that subsidiaries of Barclays PLC had acquired a beneficial interest in its shares, bringing their combined holding to 18,809,074 shares as of a trade dated Nov. 13. James Hardie said it received the substantial holding notice on Nov. 18.

The company recently disclosed other shareholder moves too. Director Jesse Singh sold 25,000 indirectly held shares on Nov. 11 for US$720,566. Hedge fund D1 Capital Partners has reported a voting rights position of about 2.9%.

Recovering from post-results drop

The rise continues the stock's recovery from a steep fall after James Hardie's quarterly results on Nov. 5. The shares fell about 8% the next day to around A$38.35, as investors were unconvinced by the update.

In the first half of fiscal 2027, James Hardie reported sales from continuing operations of US$2.75 billion and raised its full-year free cash flow target to more than US$650 million.

The company also said it is on track to bring net leverage below 2 times by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2028.

Strong year for shareholders

James Hardie has been one of the better performers among large Australian industrial stocks. Its shares were up about 51.8% over the past year before Thursday's session, according to market data.

Analyst views are mixed. Ratings tracked by TipRanks include Buy calls with price targets around A$47 as well as Hold ratings near A$44. RBC Capital, UBS and Jarden have recently kept Hold ratings, while Barclays and Ord Minnett remain bullish.

Housing market in focus

James Hardie's outlook depends heavily on the U.S. housing and renovation market, which has been hurt by high mortgage rates. Comments in the Federal Reserve's latest minutes that rate increases remain possible could add uncertainty for housing-related stocks.

Investors will look for signs of a recovery in U.S. repair and remodel demand and for progress on integrating the Azek business.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.