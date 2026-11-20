Ambarella shares jumped more than 9% Thursday on speculation that the edge AI chip designer may be close to a deal to be acquired by NXP Semiconductors.

The stock rose $5.11, or 9.35%, to $59.75 in early trading, with about 800,431 shares changing hands, compared with average daily volume of about 1.5 million. Ambarella has a market value of about $2.4 billion.

Shares had climbed 8.8% in premarket trading. NXP Semiconductors rose about 3%, according to Seeking Alpha.

Takeover chatter

The move followed a report that Ambarella may be in the final stages of a deal to be sold to NXP. Market news service Newsquawk attributed the gain to chatter from Betaville, a service that reports on potential corporate deals.

Some traders speculated that a deal could be worth $95 to $100 a share, well above the stock's recent price. Neither company has confirmed any talks or terms.

Newsquawk cautioned that speculative takeover chatter of this kind sits at the lower end of the reliability spectrum, and that such reports often stall on price, regulatory review or other issues.

Months of speculation

Speculation about a sale has followed Ambarella for more than a year. Bloomberg reported in June 2025 that the company had hired advisers to explore options including a sale.

In July 2026, the Financial Times reported that NXP was in preliminary talks to acquire Ambarella. Ambarella's shares jumped about 16% to 19% that day, according to various reports. Neither company commented at the time.

There has also been speculation about other suitors. In October, Betaville reported that Nvidia might also be a bidder.

Why NXP wants it

Ambarella designs low-power AI chips that process video and images in cameras, cars and robots. Its products are used in security systems and driver-assistance technology.

NXP, based in the Netherlands, is a major supplier of automotive chips. Its automotive business is expected to make up roughly half of its approximately $15.1 billion in revenue this year. Adding Ambarella's vision processors could strengthen NXP's offering for advanced driver-assistance systems and software-defined vehicles.

Earnings next week

Ambarella is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Nov. 24 after the market closes. Options markets were pricing in a move of about 15% around the report, according to Bloomberg data.

In its fiscal second quarter, Ambarella reported revenue of $108.1 million, up 13.2% from a year earlier, and a narrower net loss.

A volatile year

Despite Thursday's jump, Ambarella shares are down about 34% over the past year. The stock has traded between $48.30 and $96.36 over the past 52 weeks and fell more than 8% on Nov. 16.

Investors will watch for confirmation from either company. Without an announcement, the shares could give back gains if the deal speculation fades.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.