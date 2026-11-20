Daniela Amodei stood at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Thursday with her brother, Dario, to ring the opening bell for Anthropic. The artificial intelligence company they co-founded less than six years ago is going public in the largest IPO on record.

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, priced its shares at $83 late Wednesday, raising $81.3 billion and valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. The shares trade under the ticker "ANT."

Dario Amodei, the CEO, has long been the public face of Anthropic. Daniela Amodei, its president, runs much of the business behind it. Here are 10 things to know about her.

1. She is Anthropic's co-founder, president and board chair

Amodei is one of Anthropic's seven co-founders. She serves as president and chairs its board, according to Fortune, citing the company's IPO filing.

The siblings split the job. Dario leads research and product direction. Daniela oversees operations, commercial strategy and building the company's workforce.

2. Her fortune jumped on IPO pricing

Amodei holds about a 1.3% stake in Anthropic, the same as each of the other co-founders. At the $83 IPO price, Forbes estimates her net worth at $19.8 billion, up from about $14.1 billion a day earlier.

Nearly all of her wealth is tied to Anthropic stock, so her fortune will move with the share price once trading begins. According to Fortune, Anthropic's filing listed about 241 million shares under her name, including a small number of options and restricted stock units held by her spouse.

3. She studied literature, not computer science

Amodei was born in San Francisco in 1987 and graduated from Lowell High School, a selective public school in the city. She attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, on a partial scholarship to study classical flute. She graduated summa cum laude in 2009 with a degree in English literature.

That background makes her unusual among leaders of top AI labs, most of whom trained as engineers or scientists.

4. She started out in global health and politics

Before moving into technology, Amodei worked in global health and in politics. Her jobs included working on congressional campaigns and on Capitol Hill.

Profiles of her often describe this early work as the source of her focus on how technology affects society.

5. She was an early employee at Stripe

In 2013, Amodei joined the payments company Stripe as an early employee, first as a recruiter. She later moved into risk management, where she worked on fraud, user policy and underwriting.

Stripe has since grown into one of the world's most valuable private technology companies.

6. She held senior roles at OpenAI

Amodei joined OpenAI in 2018. She managed teams during the development of GPT-2, an early large language model, and also led people operations. She later became vice president of safety and policy.

7. She left OpenAI to start Anthropic

In late 2020, Amodei, her brother and several colleagues left OpenAI. In January 2021, seven of them founded Anthropic, which was set up as a public benefit corporation focused on AI safety.

In an interview published by Stripe, Amodei said customers were looking for safe AI systems.

"Individuals and businesses don't want models that are producing harmful, dishonest, or unhelpful outputs," she said.

8. She has argued the IPO is about capital

Amodei has been one of the company's main voices on why Anthropic chose to go public. Speaking at the Bloomberg Tech conference in San Francisco in June, days after Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO, she pointed to the huge cost of building and running AI.

"It's a really big upfront cost to train the models and to serve inference on them," she said, according to TechCrunch.

Anthropic has reported rapid revenue growth along with large losses and heavy spending commitments on computing infrastructure.

9. Her family is closely tied to the company

Amodei married Holden Karnofsky, co-founder of the charity evaluator GiveWell and the foundation Open Philanthropy, in 2017. The couple has children.

Karnofsky joined Anthropic in January 2025 as a member of its technical staff to work on AI safety strategy, a company spokesperson confirmed to Fortune at the time. Before that, Karnofsky and Dario Amodei had been roommates, and the couple lived with Dario while they were engaged.

The family ties have drawn scrutiny. Anthropic is a "controlled company" under Nasdaq rules: a special class of stock gives the seven co-founders significant control over governance, which limits the say of public shareholders.

10. She has pledged to give most of her fortune away

Like the other co-founders, Amodei has pledged to give away 80% of her personal Anthropic equity, according to Fortune. The company's filing describes these pledges as voluntary and not legally binding.

She earned $16.4 million in total compensation in 2025, according to the filing. She and her brother were named to TIME's list of the 100 most influential people in AI in 2023.

Anthropic's debut is a major test of investor appetite for AI stocks after weeks of market turbulence. For Amodei, the move to public markets brings new pressures: quarterly earnings, scrutiny from shareholders, and questions about how a company founded on AI safety will balance its mission with Wall Street's demands for growth.