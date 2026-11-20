The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 220 points in early trading Thursday as solid results from Walmart and enthusiasm for Anthropic's record IPO lifted Wall Street.

The blue-chip index was up 222.57 points, or 0.44%, at 50,420.74 shortly after the open. The gain was smaller than the broader market's: the S&P 500 rose 1.05% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 1.78%.

Dow futures had pointed higher before the opening bell, rising about 320 points, or 0.6%, according to reports.

Walmart raises its forecast again

Walmart, a Dow component, reported third-quarter results that narrowly beat expectations:

Adjusted earnings: 65 cents a share, vs. forecasts of 64 cents. Revenue: $188.8 billion, vs. expectations of about $187.3 billion. U.S. comparable sales: up 2.9%. Global e-commerce sales: up 17%.

The retailer raised its full-year outlook for the third time this year. It now expects fiscal 2027 net sales to grow 4.9% to 5.2% in constant currency and adjusted earnings per share of $2.84 to $2.89.

"We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share," CEO John Furner said in prepared remarks.

Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told CNBC: "This was another really solid quarter for us, we feel good about it."

Walmart said shoppers across income levels continue to look for value as prices rise. It reported its largest share gains in the food category in three years. Its shares rose nearly 1% before the opening bell.

Tech rebound lifts the market

The broader market was driven by AI stocks ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq debut. The maker of the Claude AI models priced its IPO at $83 a share, above its expected range, raising about $81.3 billion in the largest stock offering ever.

Nvidia, also a Dow component, has been under pressure after the sudden resignation of CEO Jensen Huang last week. Its shares fell about 3% on Wednesday despite record quarterly revenue.

Rate worries remain

Investors are still watching the Federal Reserve. Minutes from the central bank's October meeting showed officials kept further rate increases on the table, and futures markets point to a high probability of a hike in December.

Higher rates tend to weigh more on growth stocks than on the established, dividend-paying companies that dominate the Dow. That may explain some of the gap between the Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq in recent weeks.

Milestone level

The Dow is trading above 50,000, a level it first crossed earlier this year. The index's recent swings have been smaller than those in technology-heavy benchmarks, which have been hit harder by worries about AI valuations.

Investors will be watching how Anthropic's shares trade after they open, as well as reaction to other retail earnings, for clues about the market's direction into the holiday season.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.