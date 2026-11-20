AST SpaceMobile shares jumped 10% Thursday, rebounding from a 52-week low as investors returned to riskier growth stocks across the technology and space sectors.

The satellite company's stock rose $2.55, or 10%, to $28.04 in early trading. Volume was heavy, with about 20.9 million shares traded, compared with an average of about 14.7 million. AST SpaceMobile has a market value of about $7.7 billion.

There was no new company announcement on Thursday. The stock rose along with the broader market, as the Nasdaq composite gained about 1.8% ahead of Anthropic's record IPO debut.

Bouncing from the lows

The rally came a day after the stock hit a new 52-week low. On Wednesday, the shares traded as low as $25.16 and as high as $28.55, according to market data.

AST SpaceMobile has been one of the market's worst-performing high-profile stocks this year. Shares are down about 50% over the past 52 weeks and were down more than 60% year to date as of Nov. 17, including a drop of more than 22% the previous week.

That follows big gains in 2024 and 2025, when the stock rallied on enthusiasm for satellite-to-smartphone technology.

Business update

On Nov. 9, AST SpaceMobile reported third-quarter results and gave a business update. Highlights included:

Plans for nationwide intermittent service in the U.S. and other key markets before the end of 2026. A plan to deploy more than 100 BlueBird satellites in 2027 and 2028, with launches from SpaceX, Blue Origin and others. Announcement of Blacklift, its own reusable rocket, expected to begin launching satellites in late 2028. $1 billion in non-dilutive funding from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications for midband satellites. A U.S. priority DPAS rating for its dual-use government and commercial satellite program.

AST SpaceMobile also issued 10 million shares to Firefly Aerospace as part of a rocket deal, according to reports.

Investor concerns

The stock has been hurt by revenue misses and a satellite launch incident, according to 24/7 Wall St. The company has missed revenue estimates in several recent quarters, and analysts have lowered their earnings estimates for 2027.

AST SpaceMobile also faces a shareholder class action lawsuit, with law firms recently reminding investors of a lead plaintiff deadline.

Analysts split

Wall Street remains divided. Analysts' average price target is about $63, roughly double the current price, but ratings are mixed between buy, hold and sell.

The company is building a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly to ordinary smartphones. It has agreements with dozens of mobile network operators, including Verizon.

Investors will be watching for progress on satellite launches and the start of commercial service as the year ends.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.