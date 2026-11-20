Bloom Energy shares jumped nearly 6% Thursday after an analyst upgrade and a broad rebound in AI-related stocks helped the fuel cell maker break a five-day losing streak.

The stock rose $10.05, or 5.88%, to $180.90 in early trading, with about 10.4 million shares traded. Bloom Energy has a market value of about $50.6 billion.

Shares had risen as much as 7.4% in premarket trading, according to Investing.com.

BMO turns bullish

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloom Energy to Outperform from Market Perform, according to Investing.com. The firm set a price target of $230, down from $260. Investing.com said the lower target reflects sector-wide valuation compression across power infrastructure stocks.

Even after the cut, the new target implies significant upside from Wednesday's closing price of $170.98.

AI power trade rebounds

The upgrade came as AI stocks rallied ahead of Anthropic's record IPO. The maker of the Claude AI models priced its offering at $83 a share, above its expected range, raising about $81.3 billion.

Benzinga said the IPO sparked a rebound in AI power stocks. Bloom Energy has become a popular AI infrastructure play because its fuel cell systems let data centers generate electricity on-site, reducing reliance on strained power grids.

Ending a losing streak

Thursday's gain followed a steep slide. Bloom shares had closed lower for five straight sessions, a cumulative drop of 18.4% that wiped about $11.3 billion off the company's market value, according to Trefis.

The stock is about 50% below its 52-week high of $351.28. It has still more than doubled from its 52-week low of $75.70 and is up about 83% over the past year.

Strong quarter, volatile stock

Bloom recently reported one of its strongest quarters, but the stock has been falling, according to The Motley Fool. Investors have been weighing the company's fast revenue growth against concerns about AI spending, interest rates and high valuations across power infrastructure stocks.

The shares trade at more than 100 times trailing earnings, making them especially sensitive to changes in investor sentiment.

Analysts remain upbeat

Wall Street remains broadly positive. According to 29 analysts tracked by StockAnalysis, the average rating is "Buy," with a 12-month price target of about $284.

Bloom's growth depends heavily on demand from data center operators racing to secure power for AI computing. Any slowdown in data center construction could hurt the company.

Investors will be watching how Anthropic's shares trade after they open, along with broader AI spending signals, for clues on whether the rebound in power stocks can continue.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.