The Nasdaq composite rose nearly 1.8% in early trading Thursday, leading Wall Street higher as investors rushed back into artificial intelligence stocks ahead of Anthropic's record-setting market debut.

The tech-heavy index climbed 433.76 points, or 1.78%, to 24,863.65 shortly after the open. The S&P 500 gained 1.05%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%.

Nasdaq-100 futures had jumped more than 2% before the bell. Bloomberg reported contracts up as much as 2.3%.

A record IPO lifts the sector

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI models, priced its IPO at $83 a share late Wednesday, above its marketed range. The company sold 980 million shares and raised about $81.3 billion, surpassing SpaceX's offering earlier this year as the largest IPO in history. The deal values Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion.

The stock is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. New listings usually start trading around midday. Gray-market activity suggested the shares could open about 27% above the IPO price, according to Bloomberg.

Reuters said the pricing fueled expectations of a strong debut and lifted sentiment toward AI-linked stocks after their brutal rout.

Rebound after steep sell-off

AI stocks had been under heavy pressure. Worries about an AI bubble, heavy borrowing for data centers, rising interest rates and the sudden resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had weighed on the sector.

Nvidia fell about 3% on Wednesday even after reporting quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, more than double a year earlier.

Leaders on the board

AI infrastructure and technology names led Thursday's early rally:

Coherent: up 7.6% to $228.74. Ambarella: up 9.4% on takeover speculation involving NXP Semiconductors. AST SpaceMobile: up 10% to $28.04. Bloom Energy: up 5.9%. Everpure: up 4.2% after strong results and a raised forecast.

Bitcoin also rallied, a sign of improving risk appetite across markets.

Volatility ahead

Analysts cautioned that the rally could be fragile. Some market strategists noted that fear gauges remained elevated despite the early gains, and that the Nasdaq's direction may depend heavily on how Anthropic's shares perform after they open.

A strong debut could strengthen confidence in AI valuations and encourage other AI companies, including rival OpenAI, to move ahead with listing plans. A disappointing start could revive concerns that sent tech stocks sharply lower in recent weeks.

Rates still in focus

Traders are also watching the Federal Reserve. Minutes from its October meeting showed policymakers remain open to further rate increases, and markets are pricing in a high likelihood of a December hike.

Higher rates tend to weigh on growth-oriented technology stocks, whose valuations depend heavily on expected future earnings.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.