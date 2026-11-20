A strong early rally on Wall Street faded Thursday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung into the red, and the S&P 500 gave back nearly all its gains as investors waited for Anthropic's record-setting stock market debut.

By midmorning, the S&P 500 was up just 3.71 points, or 0.05%, at 7,327.34, after jumping more than 1% in the first minutes of trading. The Dow fell 272.01 points, or 0.54%, to 49,926.16, slipping back below 50,000. The Nasdaq composite held a gain of 129.72 points, or 0.53%, at 24,559.61, well below its early high. The small-cap Russell 2000 edged down 0.10% to 2,711.65.

Early enthusiasm cools

Stocks opened sharply higher after Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, priced its IPO at $83 a share late Wednesday, above its expected range. The company raised $81.3 billion in the largest IPO on record, at a valuation of about $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei rang the Nasdaq opening bell Thursday. The shares were expected to begin trading in the late morning or early afternoon, after Nasdaq's opening auction.

As the morning went on, investors locked in gains from the opening surge, and the broader rally lost steam.

Bond yields and oil rise

Rising bond yields added pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, a high level that makes borrowing more expensive and weighs on stock valuations. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting, released Wednesday, kept the door open to more interest rate increases.

Crude oil rose 1.66% to $83.68 a barrel. Gold fell 1.09% to $3,701.20 an ounce, extending its recent slide. Bitcoin edged up about 0.4% to around $63,285.

The VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," fell 6.7% to 22.91 but remained elevated.

Movers

Technology stocks were mixed:

Microsoft: up about 2.3%. Nvidia: up about 1.8% after its interim CEO addressed employees following Jensen Huang's resignation. Apple: down about 1%. Palo Alto Networks: surged after the cybersecurity company raised its full-year outlook and announced a $4.5 billion AI acquisition. Other cybersecurity stocks rose with it.

Walmart, a Dow component, reported third-quarter results that slightly beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook for the third time this year.

"We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share," Walmart CEO John Furner said in prepared remarks.

All eyes on the debut

Investors' attention remained on Anthropic's first trade. Analysts say a strong debut could reignite the AI rally, while a weak one could deepen worries about lofty valuations.

According to DataTrek Research, 12 of the 15 larger U.S. IPOs it tracked this year are trading below their offering prices. The firm said Anthropic "at least needs a decent first-day gain."

The S&P 500 is trying to snap a five-day losing streak, driven by concerns about an AI bubble, rising interest rates and turmoil at Nvidia.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.