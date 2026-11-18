SYDNEY — Shares of Perenti Ltd. fell more than 7% on Wednesday. The mining services contractor was swept up in a broad sell-off in Australian resources stocks.

Perenti shares fell 15 Australian cents, or 7.11%, to close at A$1.96. The stock traded between A$1.955 and A$2.10 during the session.

About 3.5 million shares changed hands. The company's market value fell to about A$1.8 billion.

Perenti did not release any company-specific news on Wednesday. The stock is down about 26% over the past year and about 29% since the start of 2026.

Mining sell-off deepens

The decline came as the mining sector extended its recent losses. Gold and iron ore stocks were hit hardest on Wednesday, while copper prices and concerns about Chinese demand continued to weigh on the sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 61.4 points, or 0.69%, lower at 8,821.8, its fifth consecutive losing session.

Mining services companies such as Perenti often move with the broader resources sector because their business depends on miners' spending on exploration and production.

The resources sector has struggled this week after weak Chinese economic data and renewed worries about AI investment sent prices for copper, iron ore and other metals sharply lower.

"Miners are facing a double squeeze, with copper retreating as investors question the sustainability of the AI investment boom, while iron ore remains weighed down by sluggish Chinese steel demand and rising inventories," Vantage senior market analyst Hebe Chen said on Tuesday.

A difficult year

Perenti has faced a tough 2026. In February, its shares plunged about 17% in a single day after the company lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook.

The company has since gone through a leadership change. Vanessa Torres took over as managing director and chief executive in June.

At the company's annual meeting in October, Torres said Perenti was well placed to pursue about A$20 billion in potential work, much of it linked to copper.

"Perenti delivered [fiscal 2026] market guidance for the fifth consecutive year, reporting underlying revenue of A$3.5 billion and a record underlying EBITA of A$340 million," Torres told shareholders.

Portfolio changes

Perenti has been reshaping its business. It announced plans to sell its BTP Group business and its West African mining fleet for about A$150 million, as it shifts its focus toward Australia and North America.

The company provides underground and surface mining services, drilling and technical services to mining companies in Australia, Africa and North America.

What's next

Investors will watch for new contract wins and updates on Perenti's portfolio changes. The direction of commodity prices is likely to continue to affect the stock, given the company's reliance on mining spending.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.