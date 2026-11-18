SYDNEY — Shares of Ora Banda Mining Ltd. fell nearly 10% on Wednesday, the steepest decline among Australia's top 300 listed companies. The Western Australian gold producer held its annual meeting as gold stocks resumed their slide.

Ora Banda shares fell 14 Australian cents, or 9.66%, to close at A$1.31, the lowest price of the session. They had traded as high as A$1.475 earlier in the day.

More than 9.2 million shares changed hands. The fall cut the company's market value to about A$2.5 billion.

The stock is down about 7% over the past month but still up nearly 14% over the past year.

Gold stocks reverse early gains

Gold miners started the day higher. By mid-morning, the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold Index was up 1.7%, recovering after a five-session slide in which it had lost close to 10%.

The rebound faded as the session went on, and gold stocks ended among the day's worst performers. Evolution Mining fell 5.3%, and Resolute Mining dropped 4.3%.

Gold prices have been under pressure, falling to a 13-month low this week amid a stronger U.S. dollar and higher bond yields. Gold futures were little changed at about US$3,848 an ounce on Wednesday.

The broader market also fell. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 61.4 points, or 0.69%, lower at 8,821.8, its fifth straight losing session, as a sell-off in U.S. technology stocks and stubbornly high bond yields kept investors cautious.

Annual meeting and guidance

Ora Banda held its annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday, where it set out its outlook for the 2027 fiscal year. All resolutions put to shareholders were carried.

The company expects to produce 125,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in fiscal 2027, at an all-in sustaining cost of A$3,400 to A$3,600 an ounce. Those figures are unchanged from earlier guidance, but production is flat to slightly lower than the roughly 141,000 ounces the company produced in fiscal 2026.

It also expects to spend about A$425 million in growth capital this year. That includes about A$240 million for a new processing plant, A$70 million for infrastructure, A$40 million for its Waihi underground mine and A$75 million for resource growth and exploration.

The heavy spending is part of a growth plan the company calls "DRIVE to 300," which aims to lift production to about 300,000 ounces a year from fiscal 2029. Ora Banda has described that goal as an aspiration rather than a formal production target.

Peter Mansell retired as chairman, and John Richards takes over the role.

Recent volatility

Ora Banda's shares have swung sharply in recent weeks. In late October, the stock fell more than 16% in a single day after September-quarter production came in below expectations and gold prices dropped.

Investors have focused on the company's rising costs and the large amount of capital it plans to spend while production stays flat.

When it reported a record June quarter in July, Managing Director Luke Creagh praised the company's progress.

"Another transformational year for Ora Banda is a credit to the exceptional work of our teams," Creagh said at the time.

What's next

Investors will watch the December-quarter production report for signs of improvement at its Davyhurst operations. They will also look for progress on the new processing plant and a maiden resource estimate for the Little Gem discovery.

The direction of gold prices is likely to remain a key driver of the stock in the near term.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.