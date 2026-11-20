The S&P 500 jumped more than 1% in early trading Thursday, putting it on track to snap a five-day losing streak. Investors piled back into artificial intelligence stocks ahead of Anthropic's record-breaking stock market debut.

The benchmark index rose 76.88 points, or 1.05%, to 7,400.51 shortly after the opening bell. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.78%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.44%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.46%.

Futures pointed to a strong start well before the open. S&P 500 futures were up about 1.2% early Thursday, and Nasdaq-100 futures gained more than 2%, according to Reuters and other reports.

Anthropic debut takes center stage

The rally centered on Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models. The company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share late Wednesday, above its marketed range of $70 to $78. It sold 980 million shares and raised about $81.3 billion in the largest IPO on record, at a valuation of about $1.5 trillion.

Gray-market trading suggested the shares could open about 27% above the offering price, according to Bloomberg. Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. New listings typically start trading around midday.

Reuters said the IPO's pricing fueled expectations of a strong debut and lifted sentiment toward AI-linked stocks after their brutal rout.

Ending a losing streak

The S&P 500 had fallen for five straight sessions amid worries about an AI bubble, rising interest rates and turmoil at Nvidia after CEO Jensen Huang's resignation. On Wednesday, Nvidia fell about 3% despite reporting quarterly revenue that more than doubled from a year earlier, pulling the index lower again.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting, released Wednesday, kept the possibility of further interest rate increases alive. Traders widely expect the Fed to raise rates in December.

Walmart beats and raises again

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, also gave the market a lift. It reported third-quarter earnings of 65 cents a share on revenue of $188.8 billion, slightly above Wall Street forecasts, and raised its full-year outlook for the third time.

"We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share," Walmart CEO John Furner said in prepared remarks.

Movers

AI-related stocks led the gains early on:

Coherent: up 7.6%. The optical networking supplier benefits from AI data center spending. Bloom Energy: up 5.9% after an analyst upgrade. Everpure: up 4.2% after strong quarterly results. Ambarella: up 9.4% on takeover chatter. AST SpaceMobile: up 10%.

Bitcoin also rallied, and copper and gold stopped falling, according to Bloomberg.

Fear still lingers

Despite the rebound, some analysts warned that investor anxiety remains high. Market volatility measures stayed elevated, and some strategists said the rally depends heavily on how Anthropic's shares trade once they open.

A weak debut could reignite concerns about lofty AI valuations, while a strong one could extend the rebound across the technology sector.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.