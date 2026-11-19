Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO could speed up China's shift away from American artificial intelligence chips and hand a larger share of the market to Huawei, a policy adviser said Thursday.

George Chen, a partner at advisory firm The Asia Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that Huang's departure could mark the end of a more accommodating U.S. approach to chip sales to China. He said it could also push Beijing harder toward self-reliance in semiconductors.

Chen added that Congress could eventually impose a full ban on U.S. chip sales to China, which could give Huawei a bigger slice of the market.

The end of Huang's China strategy

Huang was one of the most prominent voices in Washington arguing against strict export controls. He warned for years that cutting off Chinese customers would only speed the rise of domestic competitors, especially Huawei.

His resignation on Nov. 12 came after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom U.S. officials reportedly suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. She is not related to him. The scandal intensified a long-running debate in Washington over exports of advanced AI chips to China.

China's Foreign Ministry has called the spy allegation groundless.

Even before Huang resigned, Chen highlighted how closely the executive and his company were tied together.

"Nvidia and Jensen are deeply intertwined," Chen wrote in a note earlier this month. "Many people will say Nvidia without Jensen won't be the same."

Nvidia pulls back from China

The company has already started to change course. Interim CEO Colette Kress said Tuesday that Nvidia will no longer sell its H200 chips in China. That ends its participation in an arrangement that had allowed some advanced chip sales to the country.

The H200 deal was brokered by Huang and President Donald Trump. It required the chips to be shipped through the U.S. so the government could collect a 25% tariff.

Nvidia has also created a board-level committee to oversee national security and export control compliance.

Hawks push for tighter rules

China hawks in Congress have seized on the scandal to push for tougher export restrictions. Lawmakers backing stricter chip control bills say Huang's departure removes one of the strongest voices against them.

Dan Ives of Yorkville & Ives Co. called the scandal "a black eye moment for Jensen" that would bring more scrutiny to chip sales to China, a policy Huang had lobbied for.

The debate comes as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Shenzhen this week during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Analysts expect chip export policy to hang over the talks.

Huawei stands to gain

Huawei has spent years building its own AI chips, known as the Ascend series, after U.S. sanctions cut it off from key American technology. Beijing has pushed Chinese companies to adopt domestic chips, and the government has discouraged purchases of some Nvidia products.

A full U.S. ban on chip sales would effectively leave the Chinese market to domestic suppliers. That could boost Huawei's revenue and speed up its technology development, though analysts say Chinese chips still trail Nvidia's best products in performance.

What's at stake for Nvidia

China was once one of Nvidia's biggest markets, but its share of the company's revenue has shrunk sharply under successive rounds of U.S. export controls. Nvidia's latest results, which included quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, show that demand elsewhere remains very strong.

Still, investors and policymakers are watching closely. Huang is scheduled to give closed-door testimony before three House committees on Dec. 1. Federal investigators are also examining alleged export control violations involving Megaspeed.

How Washington handles chip exports after Huang could reshape the global AI chip industry for years.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.