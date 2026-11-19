The FBI is warning that hackers have turned an open-source artificial intelligence tool into a fast-moving cyber weapon. In some cases, attackers using it went from first targeting an organization to taking control of its network in less than three hours.

In a FLASH advisory released Nov. 13, the bureau said several threat actors have been using the tool, called Artex, since at least August. They have targeted organizations in the financial services, government, technology, defense and health care sectors, among others.

"Since at least August 2026, a variety of malicious cyber actors have used Artex to conduct campaigns," the FBI said in the advisory.

The warning is one of the clearest signs yet that AI-driven hacking tools have moved from security research labs into real attacks. It adds to pressure on companies whose defenses were built around slower, human-paced intrusions.

What Artex is

Artex was built as a penetration testing platform: software that security teams use to probe their own networks for weaknesses before criminals find them. The FBI describes it as "an autonomous, multi-agent penetration testing platform written in Go."

The tool has no AI model of its own. Instead, it connects to outside large language models and uses AI agents to plan and carry out multi-step attacks with little human input. According to the advisory, these can include:

scanning a network

finding weaknesses

stealing credentials

moving deeper into systems

According to reporting on the advisory, attackers can connect Artex to commercial frontier models from U.S. developers such as Anthropic and OpenAI, as well as to open-source and non-U.S. models. In instances controlled by attackers, Chinese-developed models were the most commonly used, particularly DeepSeek models, according to accounts of the FBI findings.

The tool was posted publicly on GitHub in July. After reports of abuse, its developer, who goes by the online name "Autumn-27," removed the repository on Oct. 8 and moved the software to a closed-source model. Copies of earlier versions, archived versions and a commercial edition known as Artex PRO still circulate.

Under three hours to privileged access

The FBI's main concern is speed. Artex often relies on rapidly scanning a victim's network for signs of weakness and then exploiting what it finds automatically.

In the fastest cases, the advisory said, intrusions moved from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. Security experts noted that the FBI presented this as a fastest-case example, not an average.

Even so, the figure is alarming. Many organizations count on having days, or at least many hours, to spot and contain an intruder before serious damage is done. Automated tools that chain attack steps together in minutes leave far less time to respond.

The FBI also said more than 1,600 Artex control consoles were publicly reachable on the internet in early November. It believes the real number is higher, because many systems sit behind firewalls where scanners can't see them.

Banks in South Korea, ConnectWise customers hit

The advisory tied Artex to several specific campaigns.

In South Korea, financially motivated attackers used the tool against financial institutions that lacked basic protections such as multifactor authentication. The breaches exposed personal data of roughly 67,000 people.

In a larger case, attackers used Artex in a supply-chain attack on ConnectWise, an IT management software provider used by managed service companies. The intruders targeted the Microsoft 365 cloud environments of more than 2,250 downstream ConnectWise customers in an effort to steal data.

Microsoft has linked that campaign to a group it tracks as Storm-0940, which it describes as "aligned with the Chinese state." The FBI corroborated Microsoft's findings.

Cybersecurity firm Barracuda has also confirmed an Artex-linked attack in early November.

Supply-chain attacks like the ConnectWise breach worry security officials in particular. One compromise at a single provider can open doors into thousands of client organizations at once.

FBI urges organizations to tighten defenses

The FBI urged organizations to act quickly to cut their exposure. Its recommendations include:

Keep a full inventory of internet-facing applications, including partner portals and mobile app backends.

Restrict administrative, device management and backup interfaces to trusted networks.

Enforce least-privilege access on multi-tenant applications and third-party consent grants.

Monitor for unusual credential and privilege changes.

Rate-limit business APIs and set alerts for abnormal traffic.

Scan code repositories, configuration files and build pipelines for exposed passwords and keys, and rotate any that are found.

Preserve sign-in and audit logs without delaying urgent containment.

The bureau asked victims and organizations that spot suspicious activity to contact their local FBI field office or file a report through the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

A growing AI security challenge

The Artex warning comes amid intense debate over how to stop powerful AI systems from being misused for cyberattacks. AI developers have added safeguards meant to block clearly malicious requests. Open-source models and tools that run outside those controls, however, are harder to police.

Security researchers say AI-powered offensive tools lower the bar for less-skilled attackers while helping experienced groups work faster and at greater scale. The same technology is also being used on defense, to find and fix vulnerabilities before criminals can exploit them.

For now, the FBI's message to network defenders is clear: basic security steps such as multifactor authentication, careful management of exposed systems and fast detection matter more than ever, because the time between an attacker's first move and a full breach is shrinking.