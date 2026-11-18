The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications has gone down, CNN reported Tuesday, citing six people familiar with the matter.

The network, known as NSA Net, allows agency employees to share classified information internally. The sources told CNN there is no evidence so far of a cyberattack.

As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has put in place staggered arrival times for personnel, according to the sources.

CNN said it had asked the NSA for comment. The agency had not publicly confirmed the outage or explained its cause at the time of writing.

President's communications not affected

A current and a former U.S. official told CNN that the outage would not affect the agency's ability to pass urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump, who is traveling in Asia aboard Air Force One.

Both described multiple redundancies and backup networks that the government can use to communicate securely with the president.

Trump is currently in the Philippines and is due to travel to China on Wednesday. CNN reported that he is expected to hold talks there with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What the NSA does

The NSA, headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, is one of the country's most powerful and secretive intelligence agencies. It collects and analyzes foreign signals intelligence for U.S. policymakers and military forces and also has a cybersecurity mission.

It was not immediately clear whether the outage had affected any of the agency's intelligence operations.

String of outages

The NSA disruption is the latest in a run of major technology failures across the United States in the past week.

On Friday, flights nationwide were grounded for hours after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flight delays and cancellations. CNN reported that the Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Last week, a major global outage hit Microsoft products, leaving people around the world unable to use Outlook email and Teams meetings for more than a day.

On Monday, customers of several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, reported trouble accessing their accounts online. Customers of the brokerage Charles Schwab also reported problems reaching its website on Tuesday.

There is no indication that the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by a cyberattack, according to CNN.

Officials say aging systems are to blame

The top U.S. homeland security official said Tuesday that the recent series of outages was not tied to cyberattacks but to aging computer systems that need upgrading.

"Some of the technology that they're pushing out there, they're pushing new technology on top of really old computer systems, and it just seems to overwhelm the system," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC.

"But it has nothing to do with cyber attacks, and I believe we're going to see more of this as new technology rolls out," he said.

It was not clear whether Mullin's comments addressed the NSA outage specifically.

On Monday, Mullin told Fox News that the incidents were "individually unrelated" and urged Americans to stay calm.

"Well, breathe. The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure and when something like this happens, we're able to react and react fast," he said.

Growing unease

The string of failures has unsettled Americans and investors. Some on social media have questioned official assurances that the incidents are unrelated, though there is no public evidence linking them.

Security experts say the outages highlight how dependent governments, airlines, banks and businesses have become on complex and often aging technology systems, and how a single failure can ripple widely.

An outage at the nation's top signals intelligence agency is likely to add to concerns in Washington about the resilience of critical government networks.

It was not immediately clear how long NSA Net would be down or what had caused the failure.