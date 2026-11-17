CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is adding a face unlock option to the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, addressing one of the biggest complaints about the device. But the new feature is not Face ID and comes with important limitations.

The option appears in the second developer beta of iOS 27.3, released Monday.

The $1,999 iPhone Duo shipped without Face ID because of hardware constraints in its foldable design. It lacks the TrueDepth camera system that powers Face ID on other iPhones and relies instead on a Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the side button.

Reviewers criticized the reliance on Touch ID, which Apple had largely phased out across its iPhone lineup in favor of Face ID.

How it works

The new feature, called Unlock with Front Camera, can be enabled in Settings under Touch ID & Passcode.

Apple's description of the feature reads: "Use the front camera, along with a recent Touch ID or passcode authentication, to quickly unlock iPhone Duo when it's closed. Face recognition data never leaves your device."

When enabled, the iPhone Duo unlocks after recognizing the owner's face through the front camera on its outer screen.

The catch

The feature has several limits. It works only when the phone is folded. When it's unfolded, users must still use Touch ID or their passcode.

It also requires a recent Touch ID or passcode authentication. If the phone goes 45 minutes without being unlocked, face unlock is disabled until the user enters the passcode or uses Touch ID.

Face unlock only bypasses the lock screen. Users still need Touch ID for more sensitive tasks, such as authorizing payments or accessing passwords.

Because it relies on a standard camera rather than depth-sensing hardware, Apple says the feature is less secure than both Face ID and Touch ID.

A response to criticism

The addition appears to be Apple's response to complaints about the iPhone Duo's unlocking experience. Some users and reviewers said the side-button fingerprint sensor felt slower and less convenient than the Face ID system on Apple's other iPhones.

Until now, iPhone Duo owners who wanted to skip typing a passcode could use Touch ID or unlock with a paired Apple Watch.

The new option gives owners a quicker way to get into the phone when it's folded, without waiting for a future hardware revision that could add full Face ID.

Apple's foldable

The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone and one of its most expensive models. It has drawn strong interest as Apple enters a market led by Samsung and other Android makers.

Apple's software updates have also been adding features designed for the foldable form, and iOS 27.2 earlier brought changes for the device.

When it arrives

The face unlock feature is currently available only in the iOS 27.3 developer beta. Apple is expected to release iOS 27.3 to the public in December.

Features in beta may change before the final release.