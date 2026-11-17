Google is turning Google Maps into a travel planner. On Monday, it added a feature that lets users build full trip itineraries through Ask Maps, the app's artificial intelligence chat assistant, just ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

The company also announced that Ask Maps can now find and help book local appointments, including by calling businesses on a user's behalf. Users can also search their saved lists of places and get route tips before they set off.

The new features began rolling out Monday on Google Maps for Android and iOS.

Day-by-day trip plans

The headline feature lets users ask Ask Maps to plan a trip in plain language. Requests can range from a simple holiday shopping outing to a three-day road trip with coastal hikes and oceanfront dining, according to Google.

Ask Maps then builds a day-by-day itinerary with insider tips for each stop. Every stop appears on the map as a numbered pin, making it easy to see the route at a glance.

Users can share finished itineraries with friends and family. On desktop, they can export plans to Google Docs.

Real-time help on the road

The itineraries are designed to stay useful once a trip begins, not just during planning.

When users are ready to leave, they can reopen an itinerary through Ask Maps or by tapping an "itinerary" badge in their chat history. The app then shows directions along with real-time details, including live traffic, whether a place is open and, as Google put it, "even what the vibe is at your next stop."

Plans can also be changed on the go. Users can ask Ask Maps to add a stop, such as a lunch spot or a scenic viewpoint, and then tap to get directions to the next destination.

Tips before you go

Google is also adding a feature it calls "Know before you go." Before a user starts directions, Maps will show tips about the route, including parking and electric vehicle charging options.

It will also flag real-time conditions such as weather, possible delays and tolls, helping drivers plan before they hit the road.

AI that calls businesses

Another new feature uses what Google calls agentic AI, meaning technology that can take actions for users rather than just provide information.

Ask Maps can now find appointments for beauty, pet care, auto repair and home repair services. In addition to checking online booking systems, it can call local businesses on a user's behalf to check availability.

For example, a user could type, "Find me a 4 p.m. nail appointment near me." Ask Maps would then show a list of open slots at nearby businesses, letting the user pick the one that works best.

The feature builds on Google's earlier work with AI that can make phone calls for users, an idea the company has been developing for several years.

Searching saved places

Ask Maps can also now search a user's saved lists in Google Maps. Many people bookmark restaurants, shops and attractions they want to visit, but those lists can be hard to sort through.

With the update, users can ask questions about their saved places and check live availability. Google gave the example of asking, "Which spots saved in my lists have availability for five people in the next 30 minutes?"

Where it's available

Trip itineraries and saved-list search are available in every market where Ask Maps is offered, which covers more than 200 countries and territories.

The "Know before you go" route tips and the appointment-finding feature are launching first in the United States, with more regions coming later, Google said.

Google also said Ask Maps is expanding to 30 more European countries, including Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Gemini at the core

Ask Maps is powered by Gemini, Google's family of AI models. It lets users ask complex, conversational questions in Maps rather than searching for a single address or business.

The update is part of Google's broader push to build AI features into its most widely used products. Google Maps is used by more than a billion people a month, giving the company a large audience for its AI tools.

The move also puts Google in more direct competition with travel planning apps and AI chatbots. Many travelers have started using general AI assistants to plan trips, and Google is betting that combining planning with live navigation and real-time local data inside Maps gives it an edge.

Holiday timing

The timing is no accident. The features arrive ahead of Thanksgiving and the year-end holidays, among the busiest travel periods of the year in the United States.

Google is pitching the tools as a way to take some of the stress out of holiday road trips, shopping outings and errands, from planning routes to finding a last-minute appointment.

As with other AI tools, the quality of results can vary, and users may want to double-check details such as business hours and bookings before relying on them.