For two decades, Google search has been one of the most profitable businesses ever built. Now investors are asking whether artificial intelligence, the technology Alphabet is spending hundreds of billions of dollars to lead, is beginning to eat into the franchise that pays for it all.

Alphabet shares plunged about 13% on Thursday, their steepest drop since Google went public in 2004, erasing roughly $500 billion in market value after the company's third-quarter results missed expectations and its cash flow turned deeply negative.

The selloff has left investors split. Some see a rare chance to buy one of the world's most powerful technology companies at a discount. Others see the first real evidence that AI is reshaping search in ways that could permanently shrink its profits.

A rare miss

The quarter was not a disaster on the surface. Alphabet's revenue rose 25% to $127.6 billion, its 13th straight quarter of double-digit growth. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the company is "now on a half-trillion dollar revenue run rate."

But beneath the headline, the numbers disappointed. Alphabet posted its first top-and-bottom-line miss in nearly four years. Adjusted earnings fell 7% to $2.67 a share, well below the $3.02 analysts expected.

The most alarming figure was cash. Alphabet reported negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion, far worse than the $2.7 billion shortfall analysts had forecast. That followed negative $5.9 billion in the second quarter.

For a company long viewed as a cash machine, two straight quarters of burning cash marked a striking shift.

Search slows as AI Mode grows

The center of investor concern is search.

Revenue from Google Search and related businesses grew 12% to $63.35 billion. That was a marked slowdown from 17% growth in the second quarter and 19% in the first. It also missed analyst expectations of $64.85 billion, and search revenue was nearly flat from the prior quarter.

The slowdown came even as more people are searching. Alphabet said year-over-year growth in search queries was the highest it has been in five years.

The gap between rising usage and slowing revenue points to the heart of the debate: AI-powered search may attract more users but generate less money per query.

On the earnings call, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler acknowledged that rapid growth in AI Mode, Google's conversational search feature, weighed on results because of the "lower monetization we were seeing in AI Mode."

Pichai said queries in AI Mode are, on average, three times longer than traditional searches, and one in five AI Mode searches globally use voice, images or documents.

That shift matters because Google's traditional search ads depend on short, commercial queries where advertisers bid to appear. Longer, conversational AI answers can resolve a user's question directly, leaving fewer opportunities to show ads or send users to paying advertisers' websites.

Analysts at UBS wrote that the results are "going to bring Search cannibalization fears right back to the forefront."

Can Google make AI search pay?

Alphabet is betting it can solve that problem.

The company said it will expand ads in AI Mode to international markets and introduce multi-turn ads in AI Mode in the United States, which can appear across a back-and-forth conversation rather than a single search.

Supporters argue that Google has adapted before. When users shifted from desktop computers to smartphones a decade ago, many investors feared mobile search would earn less, but Google eventually built a highly profitable mobile ad business.

Retail and finance advertisers drove the most search growth in the latest quarter, according to the company, suggesting commercial demand remains intact.

Still, Alphabet has more work to do to convince investors that AI Mode ads can eventually match the rates Google earns from traditional search.

Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster told CNBC that new AI-powered agents and bots "are going to be a force," signaling that the competitive threat is real.

Rivals are also pressing in. Chatbots from OpenAI, Anthropic and others, along with AI-powered answer engines, give users new ways to find information without traditional search results pages.

Cloud is the bright spot

If search is the worry, cloud computing is the reason many investors remain optimistic.

Google Cloud revenue more than doubled, rising 103% to a record $30.7 billion, powered by demand for AI infrastructure and services. Sales of the company's custom TPU chip systems also contributed meaningfully.

Cloud backlog, a measure of contracted future revenue, reached $561 billion, with just over 55% expected to be recognized over the next 24 months. That backlog has grown rapidly from more than $460 billion in the first quarter.

Alphabet also continues to roll out new AI models. Pichai said on the call that Google is leading at the frontier with its Gemini 4 models, including a new version announced alongside the results.

Much of Alphabet's valuation now rests on cloud. Bank of America analyst Justin Post values Google's core search business at about 10 times earnings, below the S&P 500's 18.7 times and even below many fossil fuel stocks. Most of the gap between that and the company's overall valuation of about 19 times earnings comes from Google Cloud.

The spending problem

The cloud boom comes with an enormous bill.

Alphabet's capital spending hit a record $51.4 billion in the third quarter, more than double the $24 billion it spent a year earlier. The company kept its full-year 2026 forecast of $195 billion to $205 billion.

And spending is set to climb further. "We continue to expect our capex to increase significantly in 2027," Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi told analysts. Annual capital spending is expected to exceed $300 billion next year.

One market strategist warned that a figure of that size "could potentially scare the market."

To help pay for the buildout, Alphabet raised $84.8 billion in equity in June, including $10 billion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Selling new shares dilutes existing shareholders, an unusual step for a company that long relied on its own cash.

Alphabet's balance sheet remains strong. It ended the quarter with $265.1 billion in cash and marketable securities, against $125.1 billion in long-term debt, and continues to pay a quarterly dividend of 22 cents a share.

Some one-time items also weighed on the quarter. Cash flow was hurt by inventory buildup for TPU system sales and a $5.2 billion payment of a 2018 European Commission fine. Alphabet also recorded an $8.66 billion loss on equity holdings, including stakes in SpaceX and Anthropic, after a $99 billion gain in the previous quarter.

Part of a broader AI reckoning

Alphabet's plunge came amid wider doubts about Big Tech's AI spending.

A day later, Amazon reported a $42.4 billion free cash outflow over 12 months and said it plans to spend even more on AI in 2027. Together, the reports triggered a selloff in technology and semiconductor stocks around the world.

Investors are increasingly asking not whether AI demand is real, but whether the massive investment will produce returns quickly enough to justify the cost.

The bull case

Investors who see opportunity in Alphabet point to several factors.

The stock is cheaper than it has been in years. After Thursday's drop, Class A shares traded near $285, close to the bottom of their 52-week range of $270.70 to $408.61.

Search remains enormous and still growing. Even at 12%, search revenue is expanding on a base of more than $60 billion a quarter.

Google has unmatched distribution. Its search engine, Android, Chrome, YouTube and Gmail reach billions of users, giving it a built-in audience for AI products.

Alphabet controls its own AI technology from top to bottom, including custom chips, data centers, models and consumer apps, which could give it cost advantages over rivals that rely on outside suppliers.

And cloud growth of more than 100% suggests the company's AI spending is already generating real revenue.

The bear case

Skeptics see risks that could keep the stock under pressure.

Search cannibalization may be just beginning. If more users rely on AI answers rather than clicking ads, Google's most profitable business could face years of slower growth or shrinking margins.

Spending could outrun returns. With capital expenditures heading above $300 billion, free cash flow may stay negative for some time, limiting buybacks and raising the risk of further share sales.

Competition is intensifying, both from AI startups and from cloud rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft.

Regulatory pressure also remains a factor, with antitrust scrutiny in the United States and Europe continuing to hang over Google's search and advertising businesses.

Will Google search survive?

Few analysts expect Google search to disappear. Usage is growing, and the company is moving quickly to fold AI into its core product rather than lose users to competitors.

The more pressing question is what kind of business search becomes. A search engine that answers questions directly with AI may keep its audience but earn less per user than the ad-filled results pages that made Google one of the most profitable companies in history.

Whether Alphabet can close that gap, while turning its huge AI investments into durable cloud profits, will likely determine whether last week's selloff proves to be a buying opportunity or the start of a longer reset.

The company's next big test comes with its fourth-quarter report early next year, when Ashkenazi said Alphabet will provide more details on its 2027 spending plans.

Note: This article is for informational purposes and isn't investment advice